FROM email hacking to spreading disinformation online, Russian interference in the last US presidential election was widespread and wide-ranging. Now the FBI are investigating foreign influence in the November election.

What’s happening?

The New York Post published an article about an alleged email from 2015 in which Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy firm, Burisma, seemingly thanked Hunter Biden for an opportunity to meet his father, Joe, who was vice president at the time. Hunter was on the board of Burisma at a salary of around $50,000 a month. No evidence the meeting actually took place was provided.

It came as?

The email came months before Joe Biden, as vice-president, called on the Ukrainian government to dismiss its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, whose office had been investigating Burisma and other firms - but other Western leaders also wanted Shokin fired amid concerns he was not addressing corruption.

What else did the Post say?

Describing the Burisma email as a "smoking gun” amid as a "massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer", it also referred to a purported email from Hunter Biden saying he was receiving a $10 million annual fee from a Chinese billionaire for "introductions alone", although it is not specified who was involved in any such introductions.

What has Joe Biden said?

Asked about the emails that have been shared online by President Trump and his supporters, he told a reporter it was a "smear campaign”. Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Mr Biden, added that a range of official investigations concluded "Joe Biden carried out official US policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing”.

The impeachment?

President Trump was impeached last year, accused of pressuring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. The president denied wrongdoing and was acquitted.

How did the emails surface?

The tabloid claims the laptop was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden's home state of Delaware in April last year, adding that the customer who handed in the water-damaged MacBook Pro never paid for the service or came back for it. The store owner then apparently alerted the FBI, but before doing so, made a copy of the hard drive that ended up in the hands of former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Now?

With just over two weeks to go till the US election on November 3, the FBI are investigating whether the "treasure trove" given to the New York Post by Giuliani - who is President Trump’s personal attorney - is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The FBI is already investigating Russian interference that dates back to prior to the impeachment.

Russia?

An investigation by the CIA, the National Security Agency, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in the US concluded in January 2017 that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Efforts included hacking into the emails of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, spreading propaganda on social media and hiring someone to dress as Hillary Clinton in a prison uniform at a rally in Florida.

Giuliani?

The Washington Post reported last week that intelligence agencies had already warned the White House in 2019 that Giuliani was the target of a Russian influence operation and that national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, had told Trump that information Giuliani brought back from Ukraine should be regarded as contaminated by Russia, but that Trump brushed off the warning.