Scots are being told to prepare for a day of torrential rain in parts of the country.

A 'danger to life' Yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the Central Belt, extending to Ayrshire and Arran as well as Argyll and Bute and parts of the east coast.

It will come into force from 3am on Monday, and is expected to last until 9am on Tuesday.

Scots have been warned that disruption to travel and power supplies are to be expected and coastal locations should prepare for large waves.

HeraldScotland: Source: Met OfficeSource: Met Office

Homes and businesses are likely to be hit with fast-flowing and deep floodwater, and delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

A statement from the Met Office read: "Spells of rain, heavy at times, commencing Sunday night will persist through most of Monday before clearing on Tuesday morning.

"Typically 50-75 mm rain is expected over hills and mountains. Over a few mountains, most likely in Argyll, as much as 75-100 mm rain may fall."

Travel operators are preparing for the weather, with Network Rail monitoring the rainfall heading for Scotland's railway over the coming days.

In a tweet, ScotRail wrote: "We're expecting some heavy rainfall, particularly in the southwest of the country overnight tonight.

"This will be followed by persistent and sometimes heavy rain throughout Monday.

"If you need to use the train, please check your journey before travelling."

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire