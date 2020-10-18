Stunning footage of a humpback whale off Noness in Shetland has been captured by a wildlife photographer. 

Hugh Harrop, the director of Shetland Wildlife posted the remarkable footage on Twitter showing the whale just below the surface of the water. 

Off the coast of Shetland is known for whales with the islands running near a  migration route, with orcas often spotted off the island. 

The footage from the pho-tour guide shows the whale twisting upside down in the water and has been viewed more than 11,000 times on Twitter alone. 

Users were quick to praise the footage with one writing: "Mesmerising! What fantastic footage. Thank you for sharing this brilliant moment." 

Another added: "So calming and majestic"