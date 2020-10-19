The coronavirus pandemic has posed a significant threat to both the health of the nation and the economy with many businesses suffering as a result of the national lockdown and the ongoing restrictions.

However, one Dunblane-based business has flipped its business model on its head in a bid to evolve with the challenges posed by Covid-19.

James’s Speciality Coffee Bar was established in 2006, serving commuters at train stations and businesses across the Stirling area. Like almost every business in the country, trade ground to a halt in March with the nation going into lockdown.

Faced with a business on the brink amid changing commuter habits, local owner James Morfitt, 40, knew that his business had to evolve with the times in order to survive.

He said: “I traded at Falkirk Train station 6am-9am Mon-Fri, then I traveled around business parks selling coffees, sandwiches, soup to office workers. Then at the weekend, I’d be trading at festivals, outdoor events, Highland shows, agricultural shows.

READ MORE: Scotland's Insider Guide: Dunblane

“On the week of lockdown every one of the events I had booked in for 2020 cancelled, the train station shut, all offices were closed and my business suddenly died a death”

The local businessman, who had been carrying out admin work and washing cars when his business was forced to close, reinvented his mobile coffee business by setting up a permanent base in the Stockbridge Garden Nursery in Dunblane.

And it is a move that has pleased the locals, with the coffee shop becoming a mainstay in the Dunblane community.

However, the move may never have happened had it not been for the tight-knit support from others in the local area.

Morfitt explained how the move to one permanent location came about saying: “I popped in to see George Morrison, the owner of Stockbridge Garden Nursery, and he asked what I was doing for work when he heard the coffee van was parked up doing nothing he invited me to trade in his car park. His kind offer has saved my business.

“Support from local business owners has been great, George saw a struggling business and offered a helping hand, other local business owners have supported my business and helped spread the word, local suppliers have been appreciative of the orders I place and my customers who live nearby have been regular and supportive.“

The business owner, who set up his new location in July, praised the community strength in aiding his and other businesses in the area and urged those who could continue to shop local to do so.

He said: “The local community is probably stronger now than it ever has been, people seem to be very happy supporting their local businesses which is very heartwarming.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: The alternative approach to Covid winning increasing favour among business leaders

“Small businesses in Dunblane need customers and cash flow, making a profit is the only way businesses survive. So having a regular and appreciative customer base is just fantastic.

“My business, and others in Dunblane, will die without local support.”

Morfitt, who engages with customers by posting explainer videos about how to make their favourite drinks on his Facebook page, said he remains acutely aware of the difficulties that the pandemic could still pose and that he is simply taking it “one week at a time” adding “stressing or even planning long term at the moment is a very tricky game.”

He added: “I’ll keep doing what I’m doing till I can no longer declare a profit, then I’m delivering parcels.”

He also had words of encouragement and support to other business owners who may be struggling as a result of the pandemic, saying: “I suppose my pearls of wisdom to other business owners who are struggling due to COVID19 is to remember that they started their business, whether it was recently or ages ago. Starting a business is exciting and frightening in equal measures, resurrect those feelings, and re-invent your business model as if you were starting out from scratch.“

James' Speciality Coffee Bar can be found at the Stockbridge Garden Nursery in Dunblane just off the A820.