Andrew Wilson, one of the key architects of the SNP’s vision on independence has claimed that Scotland will be independent by 2026.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald on Sunday, he said: “We’re looking at the bulk of the process completed in the term of the next Scottish Parliament, by which I mean getting a vote, winning a vote, and securing the negotiations.”
It comes as support for independence appears to be surging with a number of polls showing a majority for Scottish independence.
The latest polling shows 58 per cent of Scots would vote Yes, and 64% think the UK Government should agree to a referendum in the next five years if the SNP wins a Holyrood majority.
But do you think Scotland will be independent? Let us know in the comments below and by voting in the poll above.
