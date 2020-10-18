An iconic Scots road which has been plagued by landslides is to close in anticipation for around 30 hours of torrential rain.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll is to be closed at 6pm on Sunday ahead of a Yellow weather warning coming into place across much of the Central Belt on Monday morning.

Traffic is to be diverted through the Old Military Road which runs parallel to the road through Glen Croe as a safety precaution.

It follows weeks of disruption on the busy stretch with heavy rainfall causing multiple landslides, forcing a major clear-up operation.

READ MORE: Scots braced for torrential rain and flooding as 'danger to life' weather warning issued

The diversion will remain in place until Tuesday, when the weather warning ends.

A 'danger to life' yellow weather warning was issued on Sunday morning for much of the Central Belt, extending to Ayrshire and Arran as well as Argyll and Bute and parts of the east coast.

It will come into force from 3am on Monday, and is expected to last until 9am on Tuesday.

Scots have been warned that disruption to travel and power supplies are to be expected and coastal locations should prepare for large waves.

Road operator BEAR says the timing for re-opening of the A83 will be determined from the safety inspections to be conducted once the weather front has passed.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: “The weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday indicates that heavy rainfall is expected, which could have an impact on the hillside situated above the A83.

“We continue to implement a safety-first approach and have taken the decision to close the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful from 6pm this evening with all traffic diverted via the Old Military Road through the glen.

READ MORE: A83 Rest and be Thankful open just 18 days in over two months shuts yet again for safety reasons

"Our geotechnical team will monitor conditions throughout Monday and Tuesday with a view to reopening the A83 once the weather front has passed and following a thorough safety inspection.

“Our 24/7 control room team will also be monitoring conditions across the whole network to help coordinate resource where required and help keep motorists moving.

“We encourage all road users to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting out.”