MSPS are to hold an inquiry into whether the changes forced on Holyrood because of coronavirus could be made permanent.
Holyrood’s Standards Committee is seeking views on what the pandemic has aled about the Parliament’s resilience and changes to working practices over the last seven months.
It will also look at the Parliament’s ability to scrutinise the work of the Scottish Government in the context of Covid-19.
The aim is to recommend changes to parliamentary standing orders to allow legislation to be produced in future “challenging situations”.
Much of Holyrood’s business has moved online since the onset of the virus, with committees held virtually and MSPs able to join sessions in the chamber by video link.
However many MSP staff have been obliged to work in Holyrood offices, leading to discontent.
Committee convener Bill Kidd said: “The past seven months have seen extraordinary changes to the working practices of the Scottish Parliament – changes that had to be made urgently through absolute necessity.
“This inquiry will seek to evaluate the effectiveness of Holyrood’s recent working practices and review our capacity to scrutinise the government and to hold it to account during this time of crisis.
“Our intention will be to make procedural recommendations that promote the future resilience of the Parliament.”
Deputy convener Patrick Harvie said it was vital to learn what worked well, what should be replicated, and what needed improving.
