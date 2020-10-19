A HUMAN rights organisation has condemned the Foreign Office after it "refused" to help Scottish ministers access an unredacted report into extraordinary rendition and CIA torture.

SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf wrote to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this summer, urging him to "formally make representations to the US Government" over the dossier.

But the Scottish Government said Mr Raab has now rejected its request.

It comes amid a long-running police investigation into the use of Scottish airports for US rendition flights, which saw terror suspects secretly detained and transferred to foreign interrogation sites.

Airports including Glasgow and Prestwick have previously been named as alleged refuelling stops.

In 2014, a report by the US Senate Committee on Intelligence accused the CIA of using brutal "enhanced interrogation techniques" in the years following 9/11.

But only a redacted 525-page summary has been released, while the full document runs to 6,700 pages.

Maya Foa, director of human rights campaign group Reprieve, said: "The UK Foreign Office should be ashamed that it won’t lift a finger to help Police Scotland’s investigation into torture complicity.

"Without obtaining this vital evidence from the US Government, Police Scotland cannot hope to uncover the truth.

"The Scottish Government must keep fighting for justice on behalf of those who were rendered – people like Saifullah Paracha, a 73-year-old man still detained in Guantanamo without charge or trial."

In his letter to Mr Raab, sent in July, Mr Yousaf said: As you will be aware, there remains significant concern on the part of human rights organisations, such as Reprieve, regarding the use of UK airports, specifically those in Scotland, for the purposes of extraordinary rendition by the United States of America.

"Police Scotland have been undertaking an investigation since 2013 into the use of these airports to consider whether any unlawful activity has taken place. That investigation remains live and ongoing.

"The US Senate Committee released the redacted summary of their report on 9 December 2014 but have not produced the full and unredacted report.

"I believe that as much information about this matter should be available to the public as possible.

"In order that some closure to the events can be achieved, Reprieve, other human rights organisations and my fellow MSPs have asked that, as the Cabinet Secretary for Justice, I seek to obtain a copy of the unredacted report before it is too late.

"As civil aviation and foreign affairs are both reserved matters, I am therefore, in turn, seeking the support of the UK Government in making representations to the US Government in order to facilitate access to all relevant information about the use of Scottish airports for extraordinary rendition flights.

"We have, in the past, sought confirmation that UK airports were not used for extraordinary rendition flights, and that assurance was found to be inaccurate when the US government finally disclosed the use of Diego Garcia for one such flight.

"I am therefore inclined to seek the report itself, which should be a true and accurate picture, than to seek verbal assurances.

"Therefore, I would be grateful if you could formally make representations to the US Government to seek the unredacted information contained in the report."

It is understood Mr Yousaf's request was rejected by Mr Raab last month.

A Scottish Government spokesman told The Herald: “The Foreign Secretary has refused the Justice Secretary’s request for the UK Government to make representations to the US Government to help secure access to relevant information about the use of Scottish airports for extraordinary rendition flights, specifically the unredacted information contained within the US Senate Intelligence Committee report.

“Mr Yousaf is disappointed, having made the request following representations from Reprieve, other human rights organisations and a number of elected representatives and in order that some closure to the events can be achieved."

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Specialist officers from Police Scotland's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit are gathering all the information made available to them, and the material is being considered by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

A Crown Office spokesman said: “Information has been received from Police Scotland's Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit regarding extraordinary rendition flights.

“This information is being considered by the Crown’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

“As this is a live investigation it would not be appropriate to comment further.”