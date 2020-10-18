GORDON Brewer was in his usual chair as presenter of the BBC’s Politics Scotland, but for how much longer?
It has been reported that the former host of Newsnight Scotland is to leave the corporation after taking voluntary redundancy. Among those said to be joining him are fellow Weekend GMS anchors Isabel Fraser and Bill Whiteford, plus reporter/presenter Gillian Marles, science correspondent Kenneth Macdonald, and home affairs reporter Reevel Alderson. In total, it is expected that 60 jobs will go to save £6.2 million. With political editor Brian Taylor leaving at the end of the month, Auntie has some big shoes to fill.
