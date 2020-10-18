This is the moment lifeboat crews helped tow a WWII plane to safety from the middle of a Scottish loch.

Rescue teams were called to Loch Ness at around 5.50pm on Saturday when the crew aboard the seaplane PBY Catalina called for help after experiencing engine issues.

The issues arose when they were attempting to take off from the loch.

Footage shows the plane sitting exposed in the middle of Loch Ness and drifting, and volunteer members from the RNLI decided the safest way to help would be to establish a tow and move it to safety.

The aircraft was one of the most widely used seaplanes of World War II, and has a wingspan of 32 metres.

RNLI volunteer David Ferguson said: "Towing the Catalina would prove to be no easy feat.

"Fixing points are few and far between on such an aircraft, and the best option was underneath the tail, which barely cleared the bow of the lifeboat.

"Nevertheless, with some care, we managed to establish a towline."

Searchlights were used to keep track of the mooring buoy near Borlum Pier as the skies turned dark.

The four crew onboard were able to safely disembark the aircraft once it was secured, with no injuries reported.