By Victoria Weldon

A Scottish rape counsellor has been tasked with training police in Cyprus following a controversial gang rape case involving a British teenager.

Isabelle Kerr, manager of the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Centre, will start training officers on the Mediterranean island today in a bid to improve their response to rape claims.

It comes after the police force’s treatment of a 19-year-old who claimed to have been raped by up to 12 Israeli youths led to an international row at the end of last year.

The woman, who said she was attacked in an Ayia Napa hotel room, was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder after being turned from victim to suspect – eventually receiving a four-month suspended jail sentence after being convicted of fabricating the assault.

The distressed teenager, who claimed officers coerced her into withdrawing her allegations, was finally allowed to return home to the UK on January 8 – almost six months after reporting the incident.

Ms Kerr, who has been asked by the Foreign Office to carry out the training, said: “Myself and an ex-police officer colleague, Alison Eaton, are heading to Cyprus to train the Cypriot police and do some work looking into the possibility of them opening a sexual assault referral centre on the island.

“I think with all the publicity surrounding the case of the young woman who was a victim of gang rape that it will be a very rewarding piece of work. We have developed a training package for police officers and other first responders, particularly around the forensic capture, but also on how to gather good evidence while dealing with someone who has experienced a trauma.

“We are aiming to improve the way they handle similar cases in future. What happened last year was very distressing and must never happen again.”

Ms Kerr has previously been recognised for her international work helping rape and sexual assault victims and was recently awarded an MBE.

The 64-year-old has helped to counsel victims for almost 40 years and has managed the Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Centre since 2006.

The centre receives £10,000 a year funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to provide support to British nationals who report being sexually assaulted abroad.

Me Kerr said: “As you can imagine most calls come from Spain and France, which are the most popular holiday destinations and have a large ex-pat population.

“But we have had calls from all over the world – Ukraine, Singapore, Tasmania, the US, we’ve actually had quite a few from Thailand.

“Anywhere where we have got a presence within the Consulate, then survivors will be referred. If someone is living or working abroad, we can offer them ongoing support by phone or Zoom or Skype. If they are coming back to the UK, we help put them in touch with their local service.”

Minister for Europe, Wendy Morton, said: “Our number one priority is keeping British people safe, and doing all we can to help those who need our support overseas.

“Rape and sexual assault is an abhorrent crime and the UK Government is pleased that the Cypriot authorities are working so closely with us to improve how survivors are looked after on the island.”