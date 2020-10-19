A 'danger to life' weather warning has come into force across parts of Scotland.

Areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Fife are to be pelted with torrential rain for the next 24 hours, with downpours forecast until early on Tuesday.

Scots have been warned that disruption to travel and power supplies are to be expected and coastal locations should prepare for large waves.

Homes and businesses are likely to be hit with fast-flowing and deep floodwater, and delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.

A statement from the Met Office read: "Spells of rain, heavy at times, commencing Sunday night will persist through most of Monday before clearing on Tuesday morning.

"Typically 50-75 mm rain is expected over hills and mountains. Over a few mountains, most likely in Argyll, as much as 75-100 mm rain may fall."

The weather forced the closure of landslide-plagued A83 at Rest and Be Thankful, which was blocked off to drivers last night as a safety precaution.

Trains are to run at a reduced speed throughout some areas after engineers at Network Rail inspected tracks on Sunday.

 

Specific locations on the West Coast Main Line, Glasgow Central - Ayr, West Highland and Kyle Lines are affected.

Here are the regions and local authorities affected by the weather warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire