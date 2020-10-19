A 'danger to life' weather warning has come into force across parts of Scotland.
Areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and Fife are to be pelted with torrential rain for the next 24 hours, with downpours forecast until early on Tuesday.
Scots have been warned that disruption to travel and power supplies are to be expected and coastal locations should prepare for large waves.
Homes and businesses are likely to be hit with fast-flowing and deep floodwater, and delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely.
A statement from the Met Office read: "Spells of rain, heavy at times, commencing Sunday night will persist through most of Monday before clearing on Tuesday morning.
"Typically 50-75 mm rain is expected over hills and mountains. Over a few mountains, most likely in Argyll, as much as 75-100 mm rain may fall."
The weather forced the closure of landslide-plagued A83 at Rest and Be Thankful, which was blocked off to drivers last night as a safety precaution.
Trains are to run at a reduced speed throughout some areas after engineers at Network Rail inspected tracks on Sunday.
Specific locations on the West Coast Main Line, Glasgow Central - Ayr, West Highland and Kyle Lines are affected.
Here are the regions and local authorities affected by the weather warning:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Clackmannanshire
Falkirk
Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
