By Mike Merritt

It was where The Queen Mother was said to be happiest. Now the grounds at her beloved old Scottish home have been given a bit of a Royal revamp by her grandson and the country’s best-known gardener.

Alan Titchmarsh has donated dozens of roses for a new section, while Prince Charles has given two striking arbours and overseen a project to turn the Castle of Mey’s gardens into a year-round attraction.

The most northerly walled garden on the British mainland has been largely seasonal.

Prince Charles spends more than a week at the Caithness castle every summer, and has been making alterations in the retreat’s famous gardens, established by his grandmother.

Now he has told of his enduring love for the castle and gardens and thanked Titchmarsh for his work in the green oasis, near John O’Groats.

Titchmarsh, who knew the Queen Mother well, says Mey is his favourite Royal garden.

And, writing a foreword to the Friends Of The Castle of Mey’s annual newsletter, Prince Charles told why it remains such a special place for him.

“In carrying on her legacy, it is a place that has become equally part of my life – not only for the memories I hold dear of many family visits, but also because the castle, the area and the people of Caithness provide an enduring link with a calm and peaceful retreat,” said the prince.

“As president of the Queen Elizabeth Castle Of Mey Trust, it has always been my principal aim to fulfil my grandmother’s wishes. It has been a delicate balance to retain the many qualities at Mey, with which Queen Elizabeth took such a loving interest to create, and to introduce new additions to add further appeal to the many thousands of visitors which the property welcomes on an annual basis. Such qualities include the striking simplicity and charm of the castle itself, along with the splendour of the walled garden and policies, to the farming of a world-class pedigree herd of Aberdeen Angus cattle and a renowned flock of North Cheviot sheep.”

Prince Charles also praised the “tireless work and dedicated spirit of the very small gardening team at the castle” over the past 18 months.

He added: “Many new features await visitors to the garden – from the newly-designed parterre and fruit cages to the two wooden arbours, constructed in the workshops at Dumfries House and installed on the north and south walls, where visitors can take a moment to sit and soak up the sheer delights of the most northerly walled garden on the mainland.

“My thanks, too, must go to the continued generosity and support shown to the property by Mr Alan Titchmarsh, who has recently donated dozens of beautiful new rose plants, carefully chosen to complement the colours and style of this unique garden.

“In the difficult and often dark days of lockdown, I, like so many others, longed to visit places that remain dear, but staying safe and following the guidelines has undoubtedly helped to protect us from this dreadful virus.

“As the coming weeks and months roll on and, God willing, the restrictions ease, the glories of the Castle of Mey will once again be shared as the gates and doors open and the marvellous staff who look after the property can once again welcome visitors, friends and supporters from all over the world.”

Shirley Farquhar, managing director at the trust, says in her annual review that the support of Prince Charles “continues to be hugely beneficial to the north of Scotland as a whole and the ripple effect on the local economy cannot be underestimated”.

She added: “We cannot thank him enough for everything he and the Prince’s Foundation do for Caithness and the wider community.”

The Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101, first saw what was then known as Barrogill Castle in 1952, while on a visit to Caithness as she was mourning the death of her husband, King George VI.

Falling for its isolated charm and hearing that it was to be abandoned, she decided to save it.