The UK Government has denied a delay in coronavirus test results at a Glasgow lab.

On Sunday, the Scottish Government blamed Sunday's late coronavirus report on issues at the UK Government's Lighthouse lab, based at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

However, the UK Government said those allegations were "categorically untrue" and that the lab was "highly efficient".

More than 64,000 tests are said to be rerouted to facilities across the UK and Northern Ireland after an issue at the lab, according to the Scottish Government.

However, a UK Government spokeswoman denied there were any testing capacity issues, saying: “This claim is categorically untrue.

“There is no capacity issue at the UK Government’s Glasgow Lighthouse Lab.

“The Glasgow Lighthouse Lab is highly efficient, with the capacity to analyse tens of thousands of samples a day.

“Rerouting tests to other laboratories is a routine practice to ensure timely processing.”

The Scottish Government warned that this delay had led to an under-reporting of positive Covid-19 cases.

Just 316 positive coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday – a drop of 851 positive cases from the day before.

The Scottish Government said that Monday and Tuesday’s test results were likely to be significantly higher due to the testing issues.

A statement from the Scottish Government said: “We were notified late last week of a testing capacity issue with the UK Government Lighthouse facility in Glasgow.

“It is important to note that the majority of these tests are still well within the 24 and 48-hour timeframe for results albeit we do expect to see an increase in the level of positives on Monday and Tuesday when the results are reported.”