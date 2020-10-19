Two people have died after a crash on a busy Glasgow motorway.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the M8 near to Junction 17 at around 2.40pm on Sunday.
A white coloured BMW 1 car collided with a crash barrier and subsequently caught fire.
Police have now confirmed that the two occupants in the car, a 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed to allow for a full collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.
Chief Inspector Darren Faulds of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.
“Our enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash that they contact Police Scotland.
“I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dash-cam footage of the area at that time, to get in touch with police.
“Anyone wishing to pass on any information can contact police on the 101 number, quoting incident number 2002 of October 18.”
