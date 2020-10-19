Data from the Scottish Government has revealed the areas in Scotland with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

The list is determined by the number of Covid cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days - today's data shows the rates between October 10-16.

In the last seven days, 7,195 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded throughout Scotland

You can view the official breakdown here.

Here are the 14 areas in Scotland with the highest rate in the last week:

South Lanarkshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 946
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 295.1
  • Population: 320,530

North Lanarkshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 956
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 280.0
  • Population: 341,370

Glasgow City

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,562
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 246.7
  • Population: 633,120

Renfrewshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 387
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 216.1
  • Population: 179,100

East Ayrshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 257
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 210.6
  • Population: 122,010

West Dunbartonshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 172
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 193.4
  • Population: 88,930

East Dunbartonshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 183
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 168.4
  • Population: 108,640

North Ayrshire 

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 207
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 153.6
  • Population: 134,740

East Renfrewshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 144
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 150.7
  • Population: 95,530

West Lothian

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 260
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 142.0
  • Population: 183,100

Clackmannanshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 73
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 141.6
  • Population: 51,540

Dundee

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 209
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 140.0
  • Population: 149,320

South Ayrshire

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 143
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 127.0
  • Population: 112,610

City of Edinburgh

  • Number of positive cases over 7 days: 553
  • 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 105.3
  • Population: 524,930