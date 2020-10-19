Data from the Scottish Government has revealed the areas in Scotland with the highest number of coronavirus cases.
The list is determined by the number of Covid cases per 100,000 population over the last seven days - today's data shows the rates between October 10-16.
In the last seven days, 7,195 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded throughout Scotland.
Here are the 14 areas in Scotland with the highest rate in the last week:
South Lanarkshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 946
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 295.1
- Population: 320,530
North Lanarkshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 956
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 280.0
- Population: 341,370
Glasgow City
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 1,562
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 246.7
- Population: 633,120
Renfrewshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 387
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 216.1
- Population: 179,100
East Ayrshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 257
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 210.6
- Population: 122,010
West Dunbartonshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 172
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 193.4
- Population: 88,930
East Dunbartonshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 183
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 168.4
- Population: 108,640
North Ayrshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 207
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 153.6
- Population: 134,740
East Renfrewshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 144
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 150.7
- Population: 95,530
West Lothian
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 260
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 142.0
- Population: 183,100
Clackmannanshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 73
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 141.6
- Population: 51,540
Dundee
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 209
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 140.0
- Population: 149,320
South Ayrshire
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 143
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 127.0
- Population: 112,610
City of Edinburgh
- Number of positive cases over 7 days: 553
- 7 day rate per 100,000 population: 105.3
- Population: 524,930
