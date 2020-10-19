THE STV Children’s Appeal featuring a sketch with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and comedian Janey Godley raised more than £3.5 million.
Andy Murray and KT Tunstall were among the other guests appearing in last Friday’s programme hosted by Lorraine Kelly.
But it was the Sturgeon-Godley sketch, in which the FM said the catchphrase, “Frank, get the door!”, that proved the night’s biggest talker.
The Scottish Government has again pledged to match fund £1 million towards the final total raised.
The new “Frank, get the door” skit was recorded last month.
In it, the First Minister called for support for the STV Children’s Appeal, which raises money for vulnerable children and young people across Scotland.
“At the end of the day, we’re trying to make some money for the weans – the wee yins need a wee haun oot,” Godley was heard saying.
“So if you’ve got a bit of spare cash – maybe Big Jeanette’s tanned the Pippa Dee and Stevie’s managed tae scam aff the menage – just get the money in tae the STV Children’s Appeal.”
An online fundraiser for the STV Children’s Appeal – set up by Janey Godley fan, James Martin, in June – called on the First Minister to shout the “Frank, get the door!” catchphrase for real, “in the spirit of fundraising”, if his £10,000 target was reached.
Mr Martin’s JustGiving page total currently sits at £10,899.
The total amount raised by the STV Children’s Appeal since it began in 2011 now stands at more than £24 million.
