A WOMAN has been arrested after allegedly shouting "everybody dies" while coughing on other passengers as she was removed from an Edinburgh-bound flight for refusing to wear a face mask.

Police were called to the incident in which a Scots woman is ejected from an EasyJet plane about to leave Belfast for Edinburgh.

A video taken by another passenger, shows a woman embarking on an expletive rant as a flight attendant ushers her off the plane.

She then coughs over the heads of seated passengers and shouts: "You need to get a life. Everybody dies, you know that? Every f****** body dies. If it’s corona or not, everybody dies."

She added: ‘Everybody dies that’s the only thing that’s real. The flight attendant is heard to say: "Off, now. Get off now."

And as she exits the cabin she continues: "F*** off you f****** b*****d."

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: "Airport Police were called by ground staff due to a disruptive passenger within the terminal building at approx 16:35 on Sunday 18th October.

"The passenger was subsequently arrested and is currently under investigation.”

EasyJet confirmed that police attended the flight, EZY481 from Belfast to Edinburgh on October 18 due to a passenger "behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering".

“In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking.

“Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware of this requirement for the health and safety of everyone onboard. We will not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards other passengers and crew.”