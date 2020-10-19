Situated within an exquisite private and secluded estate in the South Ayrshire countryside, this outstanding five-bedroom country house has a newly installed gym and sauna.

The property, also known as the Skeldon Estate provides a manageable yet comfortable living space, with bright and spacious Georgian properties making it a gorgeous family home for you to move into.

With an all-weather tennis court and a beautiful woodland garden, you are guaranteed to fall in love with this impressive property.

Entrance

You are welcomed via a large and vintage hallway, with black and white tiles and unique décor that is admired by everyone who steps through the door.

The striking spiral stairway links all three floors to the lower ground, setting the perfect tone for the rest of the property.

Ground Floor

You are then led into a grand drawing room, which is flooded with natural light and opens on to the beautiful conservatory where you can soak in the stunning rural views.

There are also two pristine dining rooms with a grand dining table, perfect for having a meal with all the family on a special occasion.

The dining room also benefits from a warm and cosey fireplace making your dining room that little bit more homely.

On to the kitchen where you will find a range of built-in storage options including a central breakfasting island and a focal fireplace.

The kitchen is a perfect place to enjoy the company of friends, giving you easy access to those Saturday night treats.

The first floor comprises of two superb bedroom suites complete with dressing rooms and a luxury en suite. The bedrooms are very spacious allowing you to remodel them if you wish.

A further three bedrooms can be found on the upper floor as well as a family bathroom, each with homely décor and room for any dressing facilities you desire.

The lower ground also comprises of a newly installed gym and sauna, games room and even a wine cellar which is admired my many.

The gym is perfect for anyone trying to reach their new year goals and keep fit and healthy in the comfort of their own home.

The property also benefits from a stylish study, perfect for those needing to work from home or study for important exams.

Outdoor Area

The gardens and grounds of Skeldon are the last word and consist of various lawns and parkland surrounded by a diverse range of woodland.

There are several gravel paths and walkways that meander through banks of rhododendrons, the walled garden and along the riverside, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on a beautiful summer’s day.

The walled garden has a range of heated glasshouses ideal for growing fruit, vegetables, and flowers, perfect for all those gardeners out there.

If you would like to find out more about what this property has to offer, visit Rightmove here.