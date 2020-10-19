Almost 1000 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland amid a row over testing capacity issues.
At Monday's daily coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a total of 993 new infections have been reported.
She also confirmed one more person has died from the virus, pushing the country's total to 2610.
As of midnight last night, 754 people were in hospital, with 61 in intensive care.
On Sunday, just 316 positive coronavirus cases were reported – a drop of 851 positive cases from the day before.
The Scottish Government said that today and Tuesday’s test results were likely to be significantly higher due to the testing issues.
The Scottish Government blamed the drop on issues at the UK Government's Lighthouse lab, based at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
However, the UK Government said those allegations were "categorically untrue" and that the lab was "highly efficient".
More than 64,000 tests are said to be rerouted to facilities across the UK and Northern Ireland after an issue at the lab, according to the Scottish Government.
