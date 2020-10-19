A two-week "firebreak" lockdown is to be introduced across Wales on Friday evening.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed strict new measures would come into force across the area at 6pm on Friday.

He told a Welsh Government press conference in Cardiff on Monday that the move was necessary in order to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Everyone in Wales will be "required to stay at home" from October 23 until November 9, in what has been described as a "sharp and deep" lockdown.

“The only exceptions will be critical workers and jobs where working from home is not possible,” Mr Drakeford said.

Primary schools are understood to be remaining open, once the two-week half-term, which began today, is over.

Mr Drakeford said it is the "best chance" of getting hold of the virus.