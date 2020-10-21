It's the most wonderful time of the year - and the busiest.

And although Christmas may seem a little different this year, recruiters across the country are looking for Scots to take to the shelves and counters to cope with the festive flurry.

Here's a look at some of the temporary positions on offer throughout the country this year, and how you can apply:

Tesco

Tesco is looking to recruit more than 11,000 temporary Christmas colleagues this year across the UK.

Applications are open now, and successful job seekers can expect hours of up to 36 hours a week until January.

Apply here

Royal Mail

It is not just Santa delivering gifts this year - Royal Mail is hiring seasonal colleagues to help ease their busiest time of the year.

They are looking for a few thousand extra workers over November and December, offering a pay of £8.72 to £9.40 per hour.

Apply here

Next

Next PLC are looking for temporary staff to join their Christmas Support Team, working on the sales floor and stockroom.

They are advertising an average of 9.5 hours per week for six weeks, with a pay of £371.64 - £497.04.

Apply here

Debenhams

The department store is looking to establish a Christmas Team in the lead up to the festive season.

There are temporary positions starting at the beginning of November and lasting until the end of December, with a pay of £6.64 for anyone under the age of 22, and £8.72 for those over.

Apply here

B&M

The discount store is looking for Christmas temps to work for 12 weeks leading up to Christmas.

They're asking potential candidates to be available at weekends and evenings, with each shift lasting around eight hours.

Apply here

Amazon

Amazon are looking for 'Sortation Associates' in Glasgow and Warehouse Operatives in Dunfermline - with the possibility of a Christmas bonus of up to £750.

Hourly pay begins at £9.70, which will rise if you're on the nightshift.

If you do overtime, you could be earning up to £19.40 per hour.

Apply for Sortation Associate here, and Warehouse Operative here