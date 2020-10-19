POLICE have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in the toilets of Glasgow Central Station.
Officers were called to the station toilets following reports of an unresponsive man.
Police believe he entered the toilets around 5.15pm on Saturday evening and are asking anyone in Central Station between then and 8.15pm to get in touch.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man in his forties was sadly pronounced dead.
Detectives, who are appealing for witnesses following the discovery, say family have been informed, and officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances behind his death.
A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "We believe the man entered the toilets at around 5.15pm that evening, and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between then and 8.15pm to get in touch with any information which may assist their investigation."
