CONCERNS have been raised about new Scottish Government legislation which makes it a legal requirement for all homes to have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in under four months.

Under the terms of the new rules, published by the Scottish Government last week, Scottish homeowners must have a ceiling-mounted smoke alarm in their living room, hallways and landings and a heat alarm in every kitchen.

The alarm system must be interlinked.

And carbon monoxide alarms should be fitted where there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue.

Scottish Conservative Party Leader Douglas Ross, raised concerns about leaflets delivered in his Moray consituency about the move saying there has been "very little publicity" about the new law, and said there are concerns about the cost and the ability to get everything fitted by February given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Similar leaflets have been delivered across Scotland.

He suggested moving the deadline for completion back to 2022.

Mr Ross said: "This legislation was recently rubber stamped by the Scottish Government but there has been very little publicity about it and people are simply not aware of the requirements.

"It will cost the average home-owner between £200 and £300 to make their property compliant with the law.

"It’s absolutely staggering that there has been a lack of published information from the SNP Government, who have a duty to make the public aware and put mechanisms in place for people to have this work done safely and at an affordable cost.

“Constituents who have found out about this have contacted me asking why, particularly in the middle of a pandemic with all the uncertainty and worries that people currently have, is this legislation being introduced with just four months-notice and without advice or guidance?

"It also raises concerns about additional people coming into others homes at a time when the guidance is to reduce this as much as possible. While tradespeople can still enter homes for work under the current guidance, the volume of visits needed to bring every house in Scotland up to standard by February is significant.

“Community safety is absolutely vital and is paramount at all times, but during a pandemic when money is tight this is an unacceptable and unrealistic target. The Scottish Government should push the deadline back into 2022 to allow people more time to comply."

The legislation was first mooted as a result of recent fire tragedies, including Grenfell and covers all homes, both in the private and social housing sectors.

The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters and 72 people died.

According to the new law, all homeowners or landlords will have to fund the costs of the alarms estimated by the Scottish Government to be at least £220 - but this only applies to alarms that can be fitted without the help of an electrician.

The changes mean the standard that already applies to private rented property and new builds is being extended to all homes.

The new law give people till February 1 to comply.