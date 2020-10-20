A former clerk at the Faculty of Advocates is taking legal action against her former bosses claiming she was unfairly dismissed.
Susan Hastie, an ex-senior clerk with Hastie Stable, is pursuing an employment tribunal against Faculty Services Ltd, the firm which provides administrative and other support services for some of the country’s top lawyers.
Hastie Stable was rebranded as Themis Advocates in January this year following the appointment of a new senior clerk.
At the time, the legal group stated that Ms Hastie had departed “after more than 25 years of loyal service to both members and agents”.
The case was listed for a hearing in Edinburgh last week but has not yet gone ahead.
The Herald understands that Ms Hastie, of Gifford, East Lothian, left her role several months before the stable changed its name.
At the time of the name change, new senior clerk Kiera Johnston said: “The clerking team are very excited to be given the opportunity to relaunch ourselves as a contemporary stable with a new direction going into 2020 and beyond.”
A spokesman for the Faculty of Advocates said the faculty would not comment while the case is ongoing.
Themis Advocates also declined to comment.
The Edinburgh employment tribunal office confirmed no new dates have yet been set down in the case.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.