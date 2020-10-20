A RENOWNED US surgeon is to give evidence to MSPs via videolink after claiming he was left “exasperated” by the Scottish Government abusing his goodwill.

Missouri-based Dr Dionysios Veronikis, who specialises in the removal of transvaginal mesh implants, will talk to Holyrood’s petitions committee on Thursday.

Dr Veronikis had offered to come to Scotland for six weeks to perform life-changing surgery on women and train other surgeons in removing mesh implants, which have caused agonising side-effects in around 600 Scottish patients.

The implants were used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence, often after childbirth, but left many women in constant pain after the mesh hardened.

However last month Dr Veronikis said his offer was “permanently withdrawn”, claiming promises to secure sponsorship with the General Medical Council were not fulfilled, and his relationship with the Government and health officials had irretrievably broke down.

After previously withdrawing an offer to travel to Scotland, he said he was “given assurances by the First Minister of Scotland and I came back on board with the project”.

But he went on: “Regretfully, promises made to me by the appointed officials were not delivered. This was the reason why I withdrew my offer for a second and final time. All past co-operation has collapsed. It is over.

“My goodwill is exasperated. I am certain that my 200-plus hours invested in these negotiations would have been better spent operating on 20 mesh-injured women.”

The Government said there had been “detailed discussions” and Dr Veronikis had been offered the opportunity of a contract.

The committee is considering a long-running petition lodged by survivors of the treatment who want its use to end and a public inquiry.

Committee convener Johann Lamont said: “The petitioners have great faith in the techniques being pioneered by Dr Veronikis and they believe that his work offers an important glimmer of hope for the women whose lives have been scarred by mesh operations’ impact.

“That hope has now been significantly dimmed as a result of the relationship between the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland and Dr Veronikis breaking down.

“We want to hear Dr Veronikis’ views and understand the issues from his perspective, as well as to find out what, if anything, our committee can do to advocate on behalf of the women whose futures potentially hinge on this doctor.”

Labour MSP Neil Findlay, who has long campaigned for justice for mesh victims, said: ‘I am very pleased Dr Veronikis is giving evidence to the committee.

“Mesh injured women have to know the truth about the shambles that led to the withdrawal of his offer to come here to help them.

“The Scottish Government have many questions to answer.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman last year announced an NHS specialist service to perform mesh removal operations on women left suffering after surgery.