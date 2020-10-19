Two people who died after a car caught fire on the M8 in Glasgow have been named by police.

A white BMW1 hit the crash barrier on the eastbound carriageway near junction 17 and went up in flames at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

The pair in the car were pronounced dead at the scene and on Monday were named as 54-year-old David Campbell and Allison Campbell, 51.

Sergeant John Bradford said: “Our thoughts remain with David and Allison’s family at this sad time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist with our inquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on the 101 number, quoting incident 2002 of October 18.”

The road was closed to allow for a full collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

Chief Inspector Darren Faulds of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those involved with this tragic incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and we would ask that if anyone was in the area and witnessed the crash that they contact Police Scotland.

“I would also ask that if anyone has any possible dash-cam footage of the area at that time, to get in touch with police.

“Anyone wishing to pass on any information can contact police on the 101 number, quoting incident number 2002 of October 18.”