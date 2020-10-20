AFGHAN refugee families have left Inverclyde, because there is not enough there to cater for their religious beliefs.

Some 18 families have moved out of the area with one of the main reasons being a lack of a mosque - and therefore no Imam for the religious education of their children, according to the local council.

A report also says the group also said there little access to affordable halal meat.

Other reasons for leaving were a desire to live closer to a larger Afghan community and a wish to live near friends and/or family as well as greater employment opportunities.

The area welcomed Afghan families from March 2015 and Syrian families from November 2015.

Council report, however says that Inverclyde has been so successful in resettling Syrian refugees that it is attracting more people from the war-torn nation who are choosing to come to the district from across the UK and Europe.

Council officials are recommending that Inverclyde continues to participate in UK Government resettlement schemes, subject to confirmation of financial details.

The report to councillors stressed that the Afghan families did not leave the area for "any reasons associated with their experience of living in Inverclyde."

It added: "The Inverclyde Migration Group, which was formed when the council agreed to accept Afghan Refugees under the Afghan Locally Engaged Staff Relocation Scheme, will continue to meet over the course of the programme and address issues relating to community response and engagement, monitoring demand along with viability in regard to availability of social housing, school places, the impact on health services, to consider resource implications to support the development of the future strategic direction of the service. "

It said that a total of 55 refugee families have resettled in Inverclyde and while Afghan families had left, by contrast, no Syrian families had inquired about departing.

Syrians from other parts of Scotland and the UK, as well as Europe, "have come and settled in Inverclyde, partly because of family connections but also because of the quality of support and services", the report said.

“There are currently 35 families and individuals who arrived under the three previously detailed Government schemes; this is made up of 64 adults and 60 children. The arrival of two new families will take this up to 70 and 65 respectively.

“In addition, we provide advice, guidance and assistance to two families who have arrived from another Scottish Local Authority and four other individuals.”

Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership’s New Scots refugee integration team co-ordinates all support for the families to enable them to establish their new life in Inverclyde from the point they arrive at Glasgow Airport.