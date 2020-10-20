Glasgow Bridge Street station has been closed due to after an attempted burglary at the ticket office. 

Officers are currently at the scene at Bridge Street as they investigate an ongoing incident with three arrested following the incident. 

The station has remained closed to commuters but services remain running with the inner and outer lines running as normal across the network. 

HeraldScotland:

A statement on social media reads: "Bridge Street Station will not open this morning due to a police incident overnight.

"Both inner&outer circles are running & all other stations are open. Services will not stop at Bridge Street & the public will not be able to access. Nearest station is St Enoch."

Passengers have been turned away from the station with the entrance sealed off. 

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "British Transport Police were called to Bridge Street subway station, Glasgow, at 1.12am this morning following reports of a burglary at the ticket office.

"Officers attended and three young men were arrested in connection at 1.51am. They have been taken to custody for questioning, where they remain.

"The station remains closed this morning while inquiries continue.’