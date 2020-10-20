Ministers are considering delaying the new rules which mean householders have just 15 weeks to abide by the law and install linked fire alarm systems at a cost of at least £220.

Concerns have been raised in communities across Scotland and calls for a delay have been made by the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Age Concern after it emerged that all property owners till February 1 to comply.

Amidst the furore, the Scottish Government has confirmed it is considering a delay.

Under the terms of the new rules, published by the Scottish Government last week, Scottish homeowners must have a ceiling-mounted smoke alarm in their living room, hallways and landings and a heat alarm in every kitchen. The alarm system must be interlinked.

And carbon monoxide alarms should be fitted where there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue.

Age Scotland has been bombarded with concerns from worried older people who are worried about the short notice and how they can comply with under the current coronavirus restrictions over people coming into a house.

They have called for a delay in the deadline saying that there are "considerable concerns" over affordability and that there is an increased risk of scams.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In light of the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Scottish Government is actively considering a delay in the deadline to carry out this important safety work. A decision will be announced shortly.

“Improving fire safety is a key priority for the Scottish Government. The tragic events at Grenfell Tower emphasised how important building and fire safety is, which is why, following consultation, we announced in 2018 that the standards that already existed in the private rented sector would be applied to all homes. Our intention is that everyone should benefit from the same level of protection, whether you own your home or rent from a social or private landlord.”

The legislation was first mooted as a result of recent fire tragedies, including Grenfell and covers all homes, both in the private and social housing sectors.

The fire which destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017 was one of the UK's worst modern disasters and 72 people died.

While the new safety standards were first announced in Feburary, last year, a fact sheet was published by the Scottish Government last week.

The row over the timetable erupted after leaflets from companies began circulating in the last week warning of the February 1 deadline.

According to the new law, all homeowners or landlords will have to fund the costs of the alarms estimated by the Scottish Government to be at least £220 - but this only applies to alarms that can be fitted without the help of an electrician.

Private companies have been known to quote up to £600 to fit a system of alarms.

The changes mean the standard that already applies to private rented property and new builds is being extended to all homes.