SHE sank to the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean more than 100 years ago. Now plans to retrieve the Titanic's iconic radio equipment have sparked a moral debate relating to the possibility of human remains being disturbed in their watery grave.

The tragedy was 108 years ago?

On her maiden voyage, the luxury steamship - the largest afloat at the time - infamously struck an iceberg in waters known as “Iceberg Alley”, about 370 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, on April 15th, 1912 as she sailed for New York from Southampton.

Who wants the radio?

RMS Titanic Inc, the company that owns the salvage rights, want to retrieve and exhibit the Marconi wireless telegraph machine from the “silent room” on the Titanic, where the main telegraph transmitter was located. Without the radio, there would likely have been no survivors at all.

How so?

The Marconi radio broadcast the sinking ocean liner's distress calls, one of which was picked up by an operator on the Cunard liner, Carpathia, who turned and steamed the 60 miles toward the Titanic - a four hour trip. By the time Carpathia arrived at the location, the massive ship had split in two and sunk two hours earlier.

Many died?

More than 1,500 of the 2,224 passengers and crew on board the Titanic were lost to the ocean, but four days after the sinking, the Carpathia sailed into New York carrying more than 700 survivors rescued from lifeboats, as well as 300 bodies.

The wreck has long been dived?

Since 1987 - two years after its discovery by National Geographic explorer, Robert Ballard - divers have ventured 2.4 miles below the surface of the ocean, amassing more than 5,500 artefacts, ranging from pieces of china to jewellery.

The Marconi could be restored?

RMST said in court papers that “it is conceivable that it could be restored to operable condition,” and with new parts “Titanic’s radio – Titanic’s voice – could once again be heard, now and forever”.

There’s an ongoing legal row?

Lawyers for the US government argue that human remains could still be there and believe an expedition should not be allowed to enter the ship’s hull, as would be required. But RMST have said human remains would likely have been found during previous dives.

The expedition was approved in May?

A court in Virginia ruled in its favour, with the judge saying the radio’s restoration would “contribute to the legacy left by the indelible loss of the Titanic, those who survived and those who gave their lives”.

Now?

The US government filed a legal challenge, claiming the expedition would violate federal law and a pact with Britain recognising the wreck as a memorial site, with lawyers arguing the pact ensures the ship’s hull, artefacts and “any human remains” are undisturbed. The case is now pending before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

Meanwhile?

New footage of the Titanic revealed last year left scientists predicting that the wreck could disintegrate completely within the next 30 years.