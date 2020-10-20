The deadline for reaching an agreement between the UK Government and Greater Manchester council leaders has passed without an official announcement as to whether an agreement has been struck.

The Prime Minister is expected to set out the Government’s next steps at a Downing Street press conference later today after talks continued beyond midday, despite the 12pm deadline.

Meanwhile, local leaders have been pushing for the government to grant a total £75 million, after ministers offered £22.4 million to the region - the equivalent of £8 per capita - in additional support for the implementation of Tier 3 restrictions.

The controls would mean a ban on households mixing, including in private gardens or outdoor hospitality settings, while pubs and bars will be forced to close unless they serve meals - and civic leaders have reportedly called on the Government to go further to support the city’s economy and 2.8 million people.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “The talks have been ongoing this morning. I am not in a position to confirm how that has been resolved.”

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick issued a statement on Monday night warning that the Government had no choice but to act because of the deteriorating situation in the region.

He said he had “written to local leaders this evening to make clear that if we cannot reach agreement by midday (on Tuesday) then I must advise the Prime Minister that, despite our best endeavours, we’ve been unable to reach agreement”.

Mr Burnham said earlier on Tuesday that he would “try to be positive and respond, and see if we can find a way forward” despite the “slightly provocative move” by the Government.

Boris Johnson is due to hold a Downing Street news conference at 5pm today.