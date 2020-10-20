THE extra coronavirus restrictions covering 3.4m Scots are set to be extended by another week ahead of a new tiered system starting Scotland-wide in November.

Nicola Sturgeon said the new multi-level system would apply from November 2, and she hoped nowhere would have to endure worse than the central belt at present.

The region had tougher curbs on hospitality and social mixing introduced at 6pm on October 9, a measure that was supposed to expire at 6am on October 26.

In the Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire & Arran health board areas, pubs and restaurants have been ordered to close, while those in the rest of Scotland outside can only serve alcohol outdoors.

However at the daily Covid briefing, Ms Sturgeon said her cabinet would discuss tomorrow whether to roll over the central belt rules for another week until the new system took effect.

She said the final decision had yet to be taken but acknowledged it would “make sense” from a public health perspective to extend the current rules in the central belt.

England brought in a three-tiered system last week to tackle the spread of the virus, while Ireland is bringing in a five-tiered system from tomorrow.

Scotland already has an effective two-tier system, with the toughest restrictions in the five health boards across the central belt, which affect 3.4m of Scotland’s 5.4m population.

The First Minister set out the timeline for the decisions as she announced 15 coronavirus deaths and 1,456 positive cases recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

She said the new tiered framework, if approved by MSPs next week, will come into effect a week on Monday, aligning with the UK Government’s new furlough scheme.

She said: “Over the course of next week we will be assessing the up-to-date data and assessing whether all of the country would go into a certain level of the new framework or whether parts of the country would go into one level and other parts of the country into another.

“As part of that we will be considering, of course, whether there are parts of the country that need tougher restrictions than those in place in the central belt right now, or whether there are parts of the country that might be able to have less tough restrictions.

“We need to assess that on the basis of the up to date data.”