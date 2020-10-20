Another 100 of Scotland's top hotels have endorsed the call for changes to Scottish restrictions on guests staying in hotels across the country.

100 of the country's leading hotels already signed a letter to Nicola Sturgeon urging the First minister to make immediate changes to Covid-19 measures introduced on October 9.

The hundreds of Scottish hotels now actively supporting the campaign for the rules to change have warned that the rules, which prohibit the sale of alcohol in public areas to hotel guests, will lead to thousands of job losses because of a damaging drop in revenues.

READ MORE: 100 Scottish hotel owners in Covid call

Leading the campaign is Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, whilst new signatures include influential names, such as The Fife Arms in Braemar, Culloden House Hotel in Inverness, Forss House Hotel in Caithness, Selkirk Arms Hotel in Kirkcudbright and House of Gods Hotel in Edinburgh.

In the letter to the First Minister, Jill Chalmers said: “Not being able to sell alcohol in public areas to hotel residents in Scotland negatively impacts their stay and future guests are already starting to cancel their bookings.

"This measure in particular is threatening the small thread of revenue – a lifeline for many – which still exists for hotel businesses in Scotland at this difficult time.

“We urge you to reconsider this and allow hotel guests, staying a minimum of one night, to consume alcohol in all settings, not simply room service alone.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Hotels seek answers over £14m crisis fund

"In addition, we believe that we should be able to serve non-residents until 6pm, as a café is allowed to do.

“If there is no change, we have no doubt that we will suffer deeper losses. We are talking about trying to survive, not about profitability. Without this small change in your policy, there will be thousands more job losses in the coming month.”

Ms Chalmers added: “You can imagine the pressure on hotel staff, and the potential threats they might face, having to negotiate with different guests over the measures.

"It is unreasonable to expect staff to deal with this especially if guests try and join the wedding groups in order to drink alcohol.”

The 100 more Scottish hotels who have endorsed the letter are listed below:

Alasdair Houston, Chairman, Gretna Green Ltd / Gretna Hall Hotel

Alastair Scoular, MD, Steam Packet Inn

Allan Donald, Head Chef, Pittormie Castle

Andrew Seal, GM, The Grange Manor Hotel

Angus Fordyce, Chef Patron, Cavens Country House Hotel

Angus John MacLellan, Owner, The Old Mill Inn

Anne Gracie Gunn, Owner, Sonas Hotels

Anne MacDonald, GM, Stonefield Castle Hotel

Beth McLeod, Owner, Knockderry House Hotel

Brian McNelis, GM, Hilton Group

Calum Robertson, GM, Killiecrankie Hotel

Calum Ross, Owner, Loch Melfort Hotel

Carol Fowler, Partner, Banchory Lodge Hotel

Catherine MacLeod, Owner, Thrumster House Hotel

Chris Walker, Owner, Selkirk Arms Hotel, Kirkcudbright

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO, Crerar Hotels

Murray Lamont, GM, Mackays Hotel

Dave Smith, Owner, The Buccleuch Arms Hotel

David Ibbotson, Knockinaam Lodge Hotel & Restaurant Wigtownshire

David McGregor, GM, Inglewood House Hotel & Spa

Donald MacDonald, Owner, Bridge of Orchy Hotel

Drew Geddes, Maxwell Arms Hotel

Elaine Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel

Iain Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel

Elaine Ness, GM, Balcary Bay Hotel

Emma Aitken, Marketing Manager, East Haugh Hotel

Eric DeVenny, Owner, Eagle Hotel, Dornoch

Gail Schofield, Deputy Manager, Ballathie House Hotel & Estate

Gaynor Russell, Company Director, Balbirnie House Hotel

Glen Russell, Owner, Smiddy House Hotel

Grant Ballantyne, Owner, Cross Keys Hotel

Hamish Mackinnon, GM, Arrochar Hotel

Hamilton McMillan, Owner, Craignelder Hotel

Hans Rissmann, Director, Strathaven Hotel

Hina Rubbani-Mills, GM, Radisson Blu Glasgow

Ian James Stokes, House of Gods Hotel

Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie House Hotel & Chairman, Visit South West Scotland

Ina Davies, GM, Courtyard Hotel Inverness

Inca Waddell, Marketing & Communications Director, The Fife Arms

Jackie Hudson, Revenue Manager, Ten Hill Place

James Munro, Hotel Sales Manager, Loch Lomond Arms Hotel

Jane Loomes, Owner, Ceol na Mara Hotel

Jason Henderson, Director, Knock Castle Hotel and Spa

Jennifer Gracie, GM, Skeabost Country House Hotel, Skye

Jill Darling, GM, Market Street Hotel

Joanna Haggarty, GM, Airth Castle Hotel & Spa

Joyce Arbuckle, Director of Sales, Ness Walk Hotel

Julia Kenny, Owner, Cluny Bank Hotel

Gordon Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel

Kate Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel

Kate Russell, GM, The Douglas Hotel

Kenny Rattray, Group Operations Director, Best Western Crianlarich Hotel, Best Western Hilcroft Hotel & Inveraray Inn

Libby Reynolds, Owner, Redwood Leisure

Linda Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel

Garry Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel

Lindsay Wilson, GM, Jupiter Hotels

Lloyd Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres

Julia Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres

Lorriane Hook, Owners,Tongue Hotel

David Hook,Owners,Tongue Hotel

Lynne Lino, Owner, Candacraig House

Malcolm Duck, Owner, Duck’s Inn

Marc Steedman, GM, Fairfield House Hotel

Marina Huggett, Chairman, Achnagairn House & Estate

Marion MacNeil, Owner, Isle of Barra Hotel

Mary Ann MacLeod, Co Owner, The Old Inn Isle of Skye

Matthew Logie, GM, Dornoch Castle Hotel

Matthew Wallace, GM, Cairndale Hotel & Leisure Club

Morag Morgan, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh

Murray Todd, GM, Sandman Hotel Group

Navjeet Purewal, GM, The Normandy Hotel

Nick Gorton, GM, Forss House Hotel, Caithness

Nick Henderson, Owner, Burts Hotel, Melrose

Nicola Rossi, Deputy GM, No 10 Hotel

Padders Michie, GM, The Ship Inn

Peter Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick

Sharon Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick

Phil Scott, GM, Royal Dornoch

Robert Ireland, GM, Kyleakin Hotel

Robert MacCallum, Owner, Glengarry Castle Hotel

Robert McKay, GM, Airds Hotel, Port Appin

Robin Sheppard, MD, Bespoke HOtels

Rodney Brannigan, GM, The Speyside Hotel, Grantown on Spey

Sallie Hendry, Owner, Blair Estate

Sandra McLaren-Stewart, Owner, Saorsa 1875

Sandy Elrick, Owner, Bennachie Lodge

Sarah Donnan, Hotelier, Creebridge House Hotel, Newton Stewart

Sarah Philip, Owner, Oswald House Hotel

Shashank Chandra, Owners/Director, Ernespie House Hotel

Sine MacKellaig Davis, Co-owner, West Highland Hotel, Mallaig

Sinead Farrell, GM,The Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart

Siobhan Liddington, Business Development Manager, Blair Estate

Stacey-Marie McWaters, Maitlandfield House Hotel

Stephen Davies, Director, Culloden House Hotel

Stephen Montgomery, Owner, Townhead Hotel Lockerbie

Stuart Horton, Director, Killin Hotel

Sun Jon, Sales Manager, SGE Hotel Group

Teresa Milsom, Partner, The Royal Hotel Comrie

Tom Hayward, Owner, Argyll House Hotel, Oban

William Crawford, Proprietor, The Orchard Hotel, Falkirk

Winnie Ross, GM, Sunninghill Hotel

Original signatures of the Scottish hotels who signed the letter are featured below:

Alan Fry, Operations Manager, Fonab Castle Hotel

Alex McKie, Group MD, Fusion Group of Companies

Alistair Saddler, Proprietor and Director, The Old Manor Hotel Lundin Links

Allan Murray, Director, The Hotel Management Company

Amy Cullen, Sales Manager, SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course

Amy Grant, Co-Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel

Andrew Mowat, Director, Seaview Hotel, John O’Groats

Andrew S Mackay, Owner, The Caithness Collection

Andrew Thomson, Head of Hospitality, The Royal Yacht Britannia

Angela Finlay, Director, Perle Hotels

Angus R D Fordyce, Owner, Cavens House Hotel

Bette Temming, Owner and Director, Hotel in the Skye Ltd

Bill Burnett, Regional GM, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Quest Apartments

Billy Hamilton, Owner , The Buccleuch Arms

Calum Ross, GM, Hilton Glasgow

Calum Ross, MD, Loch Melfort Hotel

Charles Holmes, Director, The Hotel Management Company

Charlotte Harrop, Sales & Revenue Manager , Glenapp Castle

Chris Jeffries, Hotel Manager, Bettyhill Hotel

Christine Fox, MD, Argyll Hospitality Management

Christopher Manumbali, Director, Ramnee Hotel

Colin Gunn, GM, Moxi Hotels

Colin Thompson, Owner, Dornoch Castle

Craig Minto, GM, Well Fed Pubs

Craig Webster, GM, Hampton By Hilton, Edinburgh Airport

Dan Rose-Bristow, Owner, The Torridon Hotel

Darren Lyko-Edwards, Chief Financial Office, SLEEPERZ Hotel, Dundee

David Barkley, GM, One Devonshire Gardens

David Ibbotson, Owner, Knockinaam Hotel

David McGhie, GM, Ardanaiseig Hotel

David McLaughlin, GM, Abode Glasgow

David Wilson, Owner and Director, Kilberry Inn

Dawn Matheson, Director, Boath House

Dorothy Welsh, CEO, Luxury Scotland

Douglas Campbell, GM, The Bonham Hotel

Ellie Lamont, Owner and Director, Mackays Hotel

Frances Ryan, Owner, Crinan Hotel

Gary Atkinson, Owner, Carmelite Hotels

Gavin Macleean, GM, Cheval Residences Edinburgh

Gillian Purdie, Sales & Marketing Manager, Glenapp Castle Hotel

Gordon Mackintosh, GM, Carnoustie Golf Hotel

Graham Bucknall, Owner, The TBC Pub Company

Graham Smith, Owner, Kinloch House Hotel

Graham Steven, GM, Glencoe House

Greville Dare, Managing Director, Petersham Hotel

Harry Fernadez, GM, Roxburghe Hotel

Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie Country House Hotel

Isabella Macdonald, Owner, Kinloch Lodge

Ivar Van Dipen, GM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Edinburgh Airport

James Fraser, GM, Jupiter Hotels

James Thomson, Owner, Prestonfield House Hotel

Janice Fisher, GM, Novotel Glasgow

Jock Urquhart, MD, The Ceilidh Palace

John Keating, Area GM, Fairmount, St Andrews

John Martin, Owner, Poppies Hotel

Kannan Nair, GM, Cairn Hotel Group

Karine Girard, GM, Novotel Edinburgh Park

Leon Kiteley, GM, Old Waverley Hotel

Les Solly, Owner, Kings Manor Hotel

Linda Johnson, Owner , Auchrannie

Majdi Orifij, GM, Ibis Budget Edinburgh Park

Manny Babar, GM, SLEEPERZ Hotel, Dundee

Marc Crothall, CEO, Scottish Tourism Alliance

Marc Jones, GM, Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express Theatreland

Mark Forrester, Owner, Rufflets Hotel

Mark Mckenzie, GM, Ten Hill Place Hotels

Martin Lawrence, GM, Dakota Glasgow

Mhairi Preston, Marketing, Glen Cova Hotel

Michael Nawrot, GM, Hotel Indigo, Edinburgh

Monica Ross, GM, Carlton George Hotel

Morag Peattie, Operations Manager, The Old Manor Hotel

Neil Ellis, GM, The Place Hotel (and Chairman of Edinburgh Hotels Association)

Niall O’Shaughnessy, Cluster GM, Jurys Inn Glasgow & Leonardo Inn Glasgow.

Nick Pattie, Director, Loch Rannoch Estate

Noru Innes, Owner and Director, Loch Leven Hotel

Paul Bray, Area GM, Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow

Paul Temming, Owner and Director, Hotel in the Skye Ltd

Penny Ellis, Owner, Knockomie Hotel

Peter Dornom, GM, Norton House Hotel & Spa

Peter Lederer, Director, Hotel Global

Rachel Bucknall, Owner, The TBC Pub Company

Ray Grant, Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel

Ricky Kapoor, MD, The Edinburgh Collection

Roddy Watt, CEO, The Hotel Management Company

Rohaise Rose-Bristow, Owner, The Torridon Hotel

Rohan Barrept, Commercial Director, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh

Russel Imrie, MD, Queensferry Hotels LTD

Samantha Wright, Hotel Manager, The Dunstane Houses

Sarah Williamson, Business Manager, Surgeons Quarter Hotel

Shaun McKivragan, Owner, The Airds Hotel

Sheetal Kapoor, CEO, Palm Holdings

Shirley Mowat, Owner, The Dunstane Houses

Stephen Leckie, Chairman/CEO, Crieff Hydro Family of hotels

Stewart Spence, Owner, The Marcliffe Hotel & Spa

Stuart Douglas, GM, Yotel Edinburgh

Stuart Smith, GM, Glenmorangie House Hotel

Sue Mooring, Director, Hamilton Hotel Partners

Sunny Verman, MD, Jupiter Hotels

Susan Craig, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh

Tanja Lister, Owner/Director, Kylesku Hotel

Tristian Nisbett, GM, Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa

Wendy Matheson, Owner, Boath House

William Cross, Owner, Cringletie House

Willie Wood, Director, UK Hospitality Scotland

Yasmin Grant, Co-Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel