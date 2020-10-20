Another 100 of Scotland's top hotels have endorsed the call for changes to Scottish restrictions on guests staying in hotels across the country.
100 of the country's leading hotels already signed a letter to Nicola Sturgeon urging the First minister to make immediate changes to Covid-19 measures introduced on October 9.
The hundreds of Scottish hotels now actively supporting the campaign for the rules to change have warned that the rules, which prohibit the sale of alcohol in public areas to hotel guests, will lead to thousands of job losses because of a damaging drop in revenues.
Leading the campaign is Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire, whilst new signatures include influential names, such as The Fife Arms in Braemar, Culloden House Hotel in Inverness, Forss House Hotel in Caithness, Selkirk Arms Hotel in Kirkcudbright and House of Gods Hotel in Edinburgh.
In the letter to the First Minister, Jill Chalmers said: “Not being able to sell alcohol in public areas to hotel residents in Scotland negatively impacts their stay and future guests are already starting to cancel their bookings.
"This measure in particular is threatening the small thread of revenue – a lifeline for many – which still exists for hotel businesses in Scotland at this difficult time.
“We urge you to reconsider this and allow hotel guests, staying a minimum of one night, to consume alcohol in all settings, not simply room service alone.
"In addition, we believe that we should be able to serve non-residents until 6pm, as a café is allowed to do.
“If there is no change, we have no doubt that we will suffer deeper losses. We are talking about trying to survive, not about profitability. Without this small change in your policy, there will be thousands more job losses in the coming month.”
Ms Chalmers added: “You can imagine the pressure on hotel staff, and the potential threats they might face, having to negotiate with different guests over the measures.
"It is unreasonable to expect staff to deal with this especially if guests try and join the wedding groups in order to drink alcohol.”
The 100 more Scottish hotels who have endorsed the letter are listed below:
Alasdair Houston, Chairman, Gretna Green Ltd / Gretna Hall Hotel
Alastair Scoular, MD, Steam Packet Inn
Allan Donald, Head Chef, Pittormie Castle
Andrew Seal, GM, The Grange Manor Hotel
Angus Fordyce, Chef Patron, Cavens Country House Hotel
Angus John MacLellan, Owner, The Old Mill Inn
Anne Gracie Gunn, Owner, Sonas Hotels
Anne MacDonald, GM, Stonefield Castle Hotel
Beth McLeod, Owner, Knockderry House Hotel
Brian McNelis, GM, Hilton Group
Calum Robertson, GM, Killiecrankie Hotel
Calum Ross, Owner, Loch Melfort Hotel
Carol Fowler, Partner, Banchory Lodge Hotel
Catherine MacLeod, Owner, Thrumster House Hotel
Chris Walker, Owner, Selkirk Arms Hotel, Kirkcudbright
Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO, Crerar Hotels
Murray Lamont, GM, Mackays Hotel
Dave Smith, Owner, The Buccleuch Arms Hotel
David Ibbotson, Knockinaam Lodge Hotel & Restaurant Wigtownshire
David McGregor, GM, Inglewood House Hotel & Spa
Donald MacDonald, Owner, Bridge of Orchy Hotel
Drew Geddes, Maxwell Arms Hotel
Elaine Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel
Iain Macdonald-Coulter, Owner, Tigh na Sgiath House Hotel
Elaine Ness, GM, Balcary Bay Hotel
Emma Aitken, Marketing Manager, East Haugh Hotel
Eric DeVenny, Owner, Eagle Hotel, Dornoch
Gail Schofield, Deputy Manager, Ballathie House Hotel & Estate
Gaynor Russell, Company Director, Balbirnie House Hotel
Glen Russell, Owner, Smiddy House Hotel
Grant Ballantyne, Owner, Cross Keys Hotel
Hamish Mackinnon, GM, Arrochar Hotel
Hamilton McMillan, Owner, Craignelder Hotel
Hans Rissmann, Director, Strathaven Hotel
Hina Rubbani-Mills, GM, Radisson Blu Glasgow
Ian James Stokes, House of Gods Hotel
Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie House Hotel & Chairman, Visit South West Scotland
Ina Davies, GM, Courtyard Hotel Inverness
Inca Waddell, Marketing & Communications Director, The Fife Arms
Jackie Hudson, Revenue Manager, Ten Hill Place
James Munro, Hotel Sales Manager, Loch Lomond Arms Hotel
Jane Loomes, Owner, Ceol na Mara Hotel
Jason Henderson, Director, Knock Castle Hotel and Spa
Jennifer Gracie, GM, Skeabost Country House Hotel, Skye
Jill Darling, GM, Market Street Hotel
Joanna Haggarty, GM, Airth Castle Hotel & Spa
Joyce Arbuckle, Director of Sales, Ness Walk Hotel
Julia Kenny, Owner, Cluny Bank Hotel
Gordon Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel
Kate Innes, Owner, Tontine Hotel
Kate Russell, GM, The Douglas Hotel
Kenny Rattray, Group Operations Director, Best Western Crianlarich Hotel, Best Western Hilcroft Hotel & Inveraray Inn
Libby Reynolds, Owner, Redwood Leisure
Linda Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel
Garry Dodd, Owner, Hunters Lodge Hotel
Lindsay Wilson, GM, Jupiter Hotels
Lloyd Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres
Julia Kenny, Owners, Cluny Bank Hotel, Forres
Lorriane Hook, Owners,Tongue Hotel
David Hook,Owners,Tongue Hotel
Lynne Lino, Owner, Candacraig House
Malcolm Duck, Owner, Duck’s Inn
Marc Steedman, GM, Fairfield House Hotel
Marina Huggett, Chairman, Achnagairn House & Estate
Marion MacNeil, Owner, Isle of Barra Hotel
Mary Ann MacLeod, Co Owner, The Old Inn Isle of Skye
Matthew Logie, GM, Dornoch Castle Hotel
Matthew Wallace, GM, Cairndale Hotel & Leisure Club
Morag Morgan, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh
Murray Todd, GM, Sandman Hotel Group
Navjeet Purewal, GM, The Normandy Hotel
Nick Gorton, GM, Forss House Hotel, Caithness
Nick Henderson, Owner, Burts Hotel, Melrose
Nicola Rossi, Deputy GM, No 10 Hotel
Padders Michie, GM, The Ship Inn
Peter Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick
Sharon Sutherland, Owners, Queens Hotel Wick
Phil Scott, GM, Royal Dornoch
Robert Ireland, GM, Kyleakin Hotel
Robert MacCallum, Owner, Glengarry Castle Hotel
Robert McKay, GM, Airds Hotel, Port Appin
Robin Sheppard, MD, Bespoke HOtels
Rodney Brannigan, GM, The Speyside Hotel, Grantown on Spey
Sallie Hendry, Owner, Blair Estate
Sandra McLaren-Stewart, Owner, Saorsa 1875
Sandy Elrick, Owner, Bennachie Lodge
Sarah Donnan, Hotelier, Creebridge House Hotel, Newton Stewart
Sarah Philip, Owner, Oswald House Hotel
Shashank Chandra, Owners/Director, Ernespie House Hotel
Sine MacKellaig Davis, Co-owner, West Highland Hotel, Mallaig
Sinead Farrell, GM,The Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart
Siobhan Liddington, Business Development Manager, Blair Estate
Stacey-Marie McWaters, Maitlandfield House Hotel
Stephen Davies, Director, Culloden House Hotel
Stephen Montgomery, Owner, Townhead Hotel Lockerbie
Stuart Horton, Director, Killin Hotel
Sun Jon, Sales Manager, SGE Hotel Group
Teresa Milsom, Partner, The Royal Hotel Comrie
Tom Hayward, Owner, Argyll House Hotel, Oban
William Crawford, Proprietor, The Orchard Hotel, Falkirk
Winnie Ross, GM, Sunninghill Hotel
Original signatures of the Scottish hotels who signed the letter are featured below:
Alan Fry, Operations Manager, Fonab Castle Hotel
Alex McKie, Group MD, Fusion Group of Companies
Alistair Saddler, Proprietor and Director, The Old Manor Hotel Lundin Links
Allan Murray, Director, The Hotel Management Company
Amy Cullen, Sales Manager, SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course
Amy Grant, Co-Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel
Andrew Mowat, Director, Seaview Hotel, John O’Groats
Andrew S Mackay, Owner, The Caithness Collection
Andrew Thomson, Head of Hospitality, The Royal Yacht Britannia
Angela Finlay, Director, Perle Hotels
Angus R D Fordyce, Owner, Cavens House Hotel
Bette Temming, Owner and Director, Hotel in the Skye Ltd
Bill Burnett, Regional GM, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Quest Apartments
Billy Hamilton, Owner , The Buccleuch Arms
Calum Ross, GM, Hilton Glasgow
Calum Ross, MD, Loch Melfort Hotel
Charles Holmes, Director, The Hotel Management Company
Charlotte Harrop, Sales & Revenue Manager , Glenapp Castle
Chris Jeffries, Hotel Manager, Bettyhill Hotel
Christine Fox, MD, Argyll Hospitality Management
Christopher Manumbali, Director, Ramnee Hotel
Colin Gunn, GM, Moxi Hotels
Colin Thompson, Owner, Dornoch Castle
Craig Minto, GM, Well Fed Pubs
Craig Webster, GM, Hampton By Hilton, Edinburgh Airport
Dan Rose-Bristow, Owner, The Torridon Hotel
Darren Lyko-Edwards, Chief Financial Office, SLEEPERZ Hotel, Dundee
David Barkley, GM, One Devonshire Gardens
David Ibbotson, Owner, Knockinaam Hotel
David McGhie, GM, Ardanaiseig Hotel
David McLaughlin, GM, Abode Glasgow
David Wilson, Owner and Director, Kilberry Inn
Dawn Matheson, Director, Boath House
Dorothy Welsh, CEO, Luxury Scotland
Douglas Campbell, GM, The Bonham Hotel
Ellie Lamont, Owner and Director, Mackays Hotel
Frances Ryan, Owner, Crinan Hotel
Gary Atkinson, Owner, Carmelite Hotels
Gavin Macleean, GM, Cheval Residences Edinburgh
Gillian Purdie, Sales & Marketing Manager, Glenapp Castle Hotel
Gordon Mackintosh, GM, Carnoustie Golf Hotel
Graham Bucknall, Owner, The TBC Pub Company
Graham Smith, Owner, Kinloch House Hotel
Graham Steven, GM, Glencoe House
Greville Dare, Managing Director, Petersham Hotel
Harry Fernadez, GM, Roxburghe Hotel
Ian McAndrew, Owner, Blackaddie Country House Hotel
Isabella Macdonald, Owner, Kinloch Lodge
Ivar Van Dipen, GM, DoubleTree by Hilton, Edinburgh Airport
James Fraser, GM, Jupiter Hotels
James Thomson, Owner, Prestonfield House Hotel
Janice Fisher, GM, Novotel Glasgow
Jock Urquhart, MD, The Ceilidh Palace
John Keating, Area GM, Fairmount, St Andrews
John Martin, Owner, Poppies Hotel
Kannan Nair, GM, Cairn Hotel Group
Karine Girard, GM, Novotel Edinburgh Park
Leon Kiteley, GM, Old Waverley Hotel
Les Solly, Owner, Kings Manor Hotel
Linda Johnson, Owner , Auchrannie
Majdi Orifij, GM, Ibis Budget Edinburgh Park
Manny Babar, GM, SLEEPERZ Hotel, Dundee
Marc Crothall, CEO, Scottish Tourism Alliance
Marc Jones, GM, Holiday Inn & Holiday Inn Express Theatreland
Mark Forrester, Owner, Rufflets Hotel
Mark Mckenzie, GM, Ten Hill Place Hotels
Martin Lawrence, GM, Dakota Glasgow
Mhairi Preston, Marketing, Glen Cova Hotel
Michael Nawrot, GM, Hotel Indigo, Edinburgh
Monica Ross, GM, Carlton George Hotel
Morag Peattie, Operations Manager, The Old Manor Hotel
Neil Ellis, GM, The Place Hotel (and Chairman of Edinburgh Hotels Association)
Niall O’Shaughnessy, Cluster GM, Jurys Inn Glasgow & Leonardo Inn Glasgow.
Nick Pattie, Director, Loch Rannoch Estate
Noru Innes, Owner and Director, Loch Leven Hotel
Paul Bray, Area GM, Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow
Paul Temming, Owner and Director, Hotel in the Skye Ltd
Penny Ellis, Owner, Knockomie Hotel
Peter Dornom, GM, Norton House Hotel & Spa
Peter Lederer, Director, Hotel Global
Rachel Bucknall, Owner, The TBC Pub Company
Ray Grant, Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel
Ricky Kapoor, MD, The Edinburgh Collection
Roddy Watt, CEO, The Hotel Management Company
Rohaise Rose-Bristow, Owner, The Torridon Hotel
Rohan Barrept, Commercial Director, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh
Russel Imrie, MD, Queensferry Hotels LTD
Samantha Wright, Hotel Manager, The Dunstane Houses
Sarah Williamson, Business Manager, Surgeons Quarter Hotel
Shaun McKivragan, Owner, The Airds Hotel
Sheetal Kapoor, CEO, Palm Holdings
Shirley Mowat, Owner, The Dunstane Houses
Stephen Leckie, Chairman/CEO, Crieff Hydro Family of hotels
Stewart Spence, Owner, The Marcliffe Hotel & Spa
Stuart Douglas, GM, Yotel Edinburgh
Stuart Smith, GM, Glenmorangie House Hotel
Sue Mooring, Director, Hamilton Hotel Partners
Sunny Verman, MD, Jupiter Hotels
Susan Craig, GM, Holiday Inn Express Edinburgh
Tanja Lister, Owner/Director, Kylesku Hotel
Tristian Nisbett, GM, Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa
Wendy Matheson, Owner, Boath House
William Cross, Owner, Cringletie House
Willie Wood, Director, UK Hospitality Scotland
Yasmin Grant, Co-Owner, Kincraig Castle Hotel
