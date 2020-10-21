By Victoria Weldon

Catering staff at two BBC Scotland sites have been placed at risk of redundancy.

The broadcaster refused to confirm how many jobs are at risk, but said it was “reviewing the sustainability” of its on-site catering, which is supplied by contractor BaxterStorey.

The Herald understands that canteen facilities at the BBC’s Pacific Quay centre in Glasgow and studio in Dumbarton have been loss-making for some time and were being looked at prior to the Coronavirus crisis.

However, a BBC Scotland spokesman said the situation had become “significantly more difficult” due to current reduced staffing levels at the sites.

It is understood that catering staff are being targeted at several locations across the BBC network.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: “Prior to Covid-19, the BBC had been reviewing the sustainability of its on-site catering services.

“The financial challenges have become significantly more difficult now that sites are running at a reduced capacity, so a number of changes are being proposed.

“Plans for reduced services at our Dumbarton studio and at our centre at Pacific Quay, Glasgow, are currently the subject of consultation.

“We’re working closely with our supplier BaxterStorey to ensure their staff are given as much support and information as possible.”

A spokeswoman for BaxterStorey confirmed that the redundancy process was underway.

Last month, the catering firm announced a £6 million with Aberdeen FC to provide all matchday hospitality and kiosk catering at Pittodrie Stadium.

It is one of a number of businesses managed by holding company WSH Group and has operations in locations such as ZSL London Zoo, Historic Scotland, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick.