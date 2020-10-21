FURTHER to Christopher Jones's letter (October 20) regarding the flu jag shambles, no-one has yet mentioned one of the problems associated with a move to an appointment-based system for the inoculations. My understanding is that in previous years, the uptake of the jag has never been more than around 60 per cent of the eligible population. While the Covid-19 virus might be expected to lead to an increase in takers, against that, there will be many elderly people who will find it difficult, if not impossible to get to distant vaccination centres, often not that well served by public transport. In consequence, the uptake this year is certainly going to be considerably less than 100%, with the result that while many people who are desperate to be given the jag are having to wait potentially until the end of the year, there will be numerous wasted missed appointments in the forthcoming weeks.

I find it hard to understand why the Government agreed to the BMA's wish to ditch responsibility for carrying out the vaccinations. As far as I could tell, the previous system worked well, and it didn't appear to be a particularly onerous exercise for GP surgeries.