Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an update on Scotland’s temporary hospitality coronavirus restrictions later today following a meeting of the Scottish Cabinet.

The measures, which cover 3.4m Scots, were brought in on October 9 to stem a rise in Covid-19 cases and are due to end on Sunday.

However, a decision could be made to extend these until the implementation of a tiered framework.

Here’s what we know so far:

At the First Minister’s daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, it was announced a new tiered system of restrictions will come into force in Scotland on Monday November 2 – if approved at Holyrood next week.

Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes a “reasonable degree of cross-party consensus” will be reached before the framework is debated.

The First Minister said the final decision was yet to be made but that it would “make sense” to extend the current guidelines in place in the Central Belt - and will update the nation on the Scottish Government's decision today at 12:15pm.

She said that the issue needs to be “decided a bit more quickly” and that her cabinet will discuss the current restrictions and “whether they will continue to apply between now and that new framework coming into place.”

She added: “By those I mean restrictions on hospitality that were put in place about 10 days ago, and whether we will roll them forward for that intervening period.”

What have other parties said?

After her meeting with opposition leaders, Douglas Ross reiterated calls for a minimum one-week period to allow businesses to prepare for any change in guidance.

The Scottish Conservatives leader said: “While we will scrutinise the proposals closely when they are published, we are concerned about any proposed extension to the current temporary restrictions with no consultation and before businesses have seen a penny of the funding that they were promised.

“The need for any continuing restrictions is of course deeply regrettable, but we are at risk of seeing the SNP repeat the same mistakes of two weeks ago, with businesses given very little time to adapt to changing conditions.

“Many pubs and restaurants will have expected to reopen on Monday and that is now in serious doubt.

“The SNP must have known for some time that they may have had to extend the restrictions over this interim period, so should have confirmed this sooner.

“Scottish businesses are being let down again by confusing guidance and rushed timelines.”

Nicola Sturgeon has said that, if approved by MSPs, the new measures in the tiered framework will come into effect on November 2 – aligning with the UK Government’s new furlough scheme.

Ms Sturgeon said: “What that means is over the course of next week we will be assessing the up to date data and assessing whether all of the country would go into a certain level of the new framework or whether parts of the country would go into one level and other parts of the country into another.

“As part of that we will be considering, of course, whether there are parts of the country that need tougher restrictions than those in place in the central belt right now, or whether there are parts of the country that might be able to have less tough restrictions.

“We need to assess that on the basis of the up-to-date data.”

What are the current restrictions?

Under the temporary restrictions, bars and licensed restaurants in five health board areas – Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire and Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley – have been forced to close for all but takeaways.

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes elsewhere in Scotland are only allowed to serve indoor customers between 6am and 6pm with a ban on alcohol inside, although alcoholic drinks can be served until 10pm in outdoor areas.

The First Minister urged eligible businesses to apply for a new fund to support those impacted by the measures.

At her daily briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister announced 15 coronavirus deaths and 1,456 new positive cases in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

What other restrictions are there?

Can I go inside other peope's homes?

You should not meet people from any other households in your home or another person’s home socially, unless they are in your extended household.

What is an extended household?

An extended household is one where two households have joined together to form a single household.

An extended household can be formed by a person who lives alone - or only with children under 18.

They and another household of any size can agree to form an extended household.

An extended household can also be formed by a couple who do not live together, and their children.

Can I meet people outdoors?

You can meet people outside, in your garden or a public space, in groups of up 6 people from no more than 2 households (not counting under-12s).

You should limit as far as possible the total number of households you meet in a day and stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household.

Can I meet a friend in a cafe?

Yes but the restrictions will be strictly applied. And all the current regulations and the limits on meeting a maximum of 6 people from 2 households will still apply.

Nicola Sturgeon said:“The reason we are not closing indoor hospitality completely is that we know the benefits, in terms of reducing loneliness and isolation, of giving people - particularly those who live alone - somewhere they can meet a friend for a coffee and a chat.”

Can I go on holiday?

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Deputy First Minister John Swinney responded to that question.

He said: “Yes, but we ask people to take the greatest of care.

“That’s the principle piece of advice. Holiday plans can take their course, but people must exercise great care.

“And, of course, where they are going to areas of the country which may have, for example, a lesser prevalence of coronavirus, to be respectful of the fact that we don’t want to be any way responsible for the spread of the virus in other communities.”

Can I visit people in care homes?

Visits over and above essential visits are being gradually re-introduced.

Care home residents can have up to three outdoor visitors from no more than two households at a time by pre-arranged appointment

One indoor visitor once a week by pre-arranged appointment if care homes have had their visiting plans approved by local public health teams

These arrangement may be different if you live in an area with additional measures.

What about hospitals?

Visits over and above essential visits are being gradually re-introduced.

Each person in hospital can have 1 designated visitor, to be made by pre-arranged appointment.

Again, these arrangement may be different if you live in an area with additional measures.

Can I get married?

Yes, you can still get married.

Can I go to outdoor live events?

In the central belt outdoor live events will not be permitted in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Lanarkshire, Ayrshire & Arran, Lothian and Forth Valley for the next two weeks.

Can I play sports?

In the Central Belt, snooker and pool halls, indoor bowling alleys, casinos and bingo halls will be closed from the 10th of October.

Contact sports for people aged 18 and over will also be suspended for the next two weeks with an exception for professional sports.

Can I go to the gym?

Indoor group exercise activities will not be allowed - although the current rules will remain in place for under 18s and gyms can remain open for individual exercise.

Can I go on public transport?

The first minister says that although there are not any mandatory travel restrictions, people in the central belt should not travel outside their local area and others shouldn't visit there "unless they need to".

Will schools stay open?

Nicola Sturgeon stated that the Scottish Government is not proposing to close schools.

She said: “Apart from the October holidays which are already planned - we are not proposing to close schools either wholly or even partially.”

However, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested that her tiered coronavirus strategy could involve triggers that would require schools to put blended learning plans into action – while insisting all options are being kept open to suppress the virus.

Is this a return to lockdown?

The First Minister stated that the Scottish Government would not be proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even a temporary one.

Is there a nationwide travel ban?

Nicola Sturgeon said that there are no plans for a nationwide travel ban, however this wasn’t ruled out for hotspots in the country.

Will the hospitals and doctors stay open?

The First Minister said that the NHS will stay open for conditions that aren’t related to Covid-19.

She said on Tuesday: “We are not about to halt the remobilisation of the NHS - it is vital that our National Health Service is there for non COVID conditions as well as there for everything we have to deal with in relation to COVID.”

Can I go to the shops?

Customers must wear a face covering in shops and other retail premises. Some people do not have to wear a face covering including for age, health, or disability reasons.

Shop and retail staff who come into contact with customers must also wear a face covering. There are some exemptions, such as where there is 2 metre physical distancing or a screen between staff and customers.

Can I share a car?

You should only share a vehicle with those from your household or extended household.

If you have no other option, you should follow the safe travel guidance at the Transport Scotland website which provides advice on how to share vehicles safely.

Carers and those they provide unpaid care for can travel together but they should follow that advice.

Should I work from home?

Everyone who can work from home should continue to do so.

Where work cannot be done at home, employers should take clear steps to help protect workers and create safe places to work.

Non-essential offices and call centres should not yet re-open.

Guidance on how to work safely in different types of workplace has been developed in consultation collaboration with industry, trade unions, regulators, local authorities and others, including equality organisations.

What if I’m shielding?

The first minister says the government is not recommending that people who shielded over the summer should return to staying completely indoors.

They should take more care, however, especially in the Central Belt.