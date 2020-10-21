RISHI Sunak has announced he will hold a one year spending review next month.

The move, which will see the Scottish Government's block grant decided, is instead of the usual three year review.

The Treasury said Mr Sunak and the Prime Minsiter have made the decision to have a shorter mini budget due to the "unprecedented uncertainty" caused by the pandemic.

The department also said it would have preferred to set out its spending plans for the remainder of the Parliamentary term, however the "public would expect" that it focus now "entirely on the response to Covid-19 and supporting jobs."

The review is due to take place in November, although a firm date is yet to be announced.

Chancellor Sunak, said: "In the current environment it’s essential that we provide certainty. So we’ll be doing that for departments and all of the nations of the United Kingdom by setting budgets for next year, with a total focus on tackling Covid and delivering our Plan for Jobs.

"Long term investment in our country’s future is the right thing to do, especially in areas which are the cornerstone of our society like the NHS, schools and infrastructure.

"We’ll make sure these areas crucial to our economic recovery have their budgets set for further years so they can plan and help us Build Back Better."