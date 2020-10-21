Schools across Scotland have been affected by this year's SQA exam results fiasco.
After the cancellation of exams, a system was put in place, which drew on schools' previous results to alter grades, to ensure that pupils were fairly awarded results.
However, this lead to pupils from poorer backgrounds being hit hardest by the grade adjustments.
Mr Swinney made a dramatic u-turn after public backlash which resulted in teacher estimates alone being used to set grades this year given the "unique" circumstances created by the coronavirus crisis.
Data has now been released by the SQA under Freedom of Information legislation which shows the percentage of pupils at every Scottish school whose grades were marked down, increased and which went from a pass to a fail.
The schools which had the highest level of Highers adjusted from 'pass' to 'fail' was Eastbank Academy in Shettleston, Glasgow, at 26.8%, with data showing that Fernhill School, Rutherglen, only had 1.4% of grades changed from 'pass to fail'.
Mintlaw Academy in Peterhead had 13.4% of Highers adjusted up with Alloa Academy, Dollar Academy, George Heriot's School, John Paul Academy, Lochgelly High School and Turnbull High School only having a 0.1% rise in Highers.
Many schools saw their Highers grades reduced, with Loretto School, Musselburgh, experiencing a 60% decrease and St Ninian's High School, Giffnock, had 57.1% of Highers adjusted down.
The school with the least highers downgraded was Cedars School Of Excellence in Greenock.
Our table below shows the percentage of exam results adjusted from a pass to a fail, the percentage adjusted up and the percentage adjusted down.
