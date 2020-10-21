EDUCATION Secretary John Swiney has been told to adopt a Danish method used to protect vulnerable teachers by seeking doctors' advice before working in schools.

It is thought around 16 per cent of Scotland’s teachers were in “at-risk” categories, while four per cent had been shielding over the summer before rules were relaxed by the Scottish Government and shielding was paused from August 1.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have now called on Mr Swinney to follow a system in Denmark where teachers with existing health conditions seek consultations with their doctor with the clinician’s advice over the individual teacher returning to work being followed by the employer.

In a letter to Mr Swinney, Lib Dem education spokesperson, Beatrice Wishart, has warned that teachers who were previously asked to shield “are understandably anxious” with rising case numbers of Covid-19 across Scotland.

Ms Wishart points to the Danish system “whereby teachers with existing health conditions could seek consultations with their doctors, and that the doctor’s advice to the individual teacher returning to work must be adhered to by the employer”.

She has insisted that “this would seem a sensible step and has reportedly meant that school staff who returned to work in Denmark felt safe and trusting”.

Ms Wishart added: “That does not appear to be the case in Scotland, even in terms of individuals who were asked to shield.

“It is difficult to understand how individuals deemed so medically vulnerable that they were asked to stay in their homes for months on end are now being asked to turn a blind eye to that medical risk and continue to work in a place where risk of transmission can only be mitigated to some extent.”

Ms Wishart suggested that since schools were re-opened in August, “many teachers have felt that they are just being expected to get on with it and have been telling the government that the guidance doesn't reflect the realities of teaching”.

She added: “With statistics showing the situation deteriorating by the day, will the Scottish Government now ensure that decisions around working arrangements are informed by the medical advice received by each individual staff member, and that they won't be penalised if the evidence is that they need greater protections?

“I am worried by reports that teachers in extremely vulnerable categories have not been allowed to work from home.”

Ms Wishart has called on Mr Swinney to clarify whether the Scottish Government considered giving “consideration to shielding and vulnerable school staff during the course of planning for a return to schools” and whether the Danish model will be considered.

Education Secretary John Swinney has previously said that the latest guidance “indicates that those who were formerly shielding can return to work in schools, and that an individualised risk assessment should be undertaken”.

He added: “As the guidance outlines, risk assessments should consider measures that can be taken to lower the risk of transmission amongst staff and pupils in all parts of the school.

“The decisions on where teachers and school staff who have previously been shielding are deployed are for individual schools and local authorities, in line with their responsibilities as employers, following individualised risk assessment.”