28 new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 1,739 new positive cases were announced today.
This is the highest number of daily deaths since 21 May.
This represents 19.8% of newly-tested individuals, and 9.7% of total tests carried out.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 873 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland - an increase of 49.
73 people are intensive care - three more than yesterday.
605 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 520 in Lanarkshire and 250 in Lothian and 105 in Ayrshire and Arran.
A total of 50,903 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.
A total of 2,653 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
