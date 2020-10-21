PUBS and restaurants in central Scotland will remain closed for a further week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said the current hospitality restrictions will be extended until November 2 ahead of the introduction a new five-tier lockdown system in Scotland.

She said: "I know all of this is really unwelcome, and I know that these restrictions are harsh.

"They're harsh financially for many individuals and businesses and they are harsh emotionally for all of us."

She added: "But I also want to stress that we do believe these restrictions will make a difference and indeed we believe they may already be making a difference."

Ms Sturgeon said it would be "premature" to lift the restrictions on Monday, as originally planned.

She said this could even "undo" the progress that has been made.

And she did not rule out the possibility of hospitality restrictions continuing beyond November 2.

The Scottish Government will publish details of its new multi-tier restrictions system, set to come into force from November 2, on Friday.

It came as 28 new deaths were announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19.

This is the highest number of daily deaths since May 21.

Pubs and restaurants in central Scotland were closed for an initial 16-day period earlier this month.

The rule applies to the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire and Arran health board areas.

Only cafes are allowed to remain open between 6am and 6pm.

Pubs and restaurants elsewhere in Scotland can also open indoors until 6pm, but only to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks.

However they can serve alcohol outdoors until 10pm.

Ms Sturgeon said financial support from the Scottish Government will be extended to cover the additional week of restrictions.

Full details of this will be published online.