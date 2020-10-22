AS the UK Government bungles perhaps to a no-deal Brexit with the real possibility of damaging financial consequences, the hypocrisy of the SNP leadership knows no bounds. Nicola Sturgeon indignantly states her dismay at the possibility and warns of how it might affect Scotland. At the same time, Ian Blackford savagely attacks the Westminster Government with the same argument and at Tuesday’s Covid-19 briefing the effect of Brexit was referred to with regard to financial hardship to come (so much for not politicising Covid).

Perhaps Ms Sturgeon has suffered the same memory loss as she experienced with the Salmond affair and has forgotten that she stated that, at the very least, she would accept a customs union as part of the Brexit terms. That option was tabled by Ken Clarke as an amendment to Theresa May's Brexit Bill. However, the entire SNP block in Westminster abstained on that vote, which was defeated by only a handful of votes and, if the SNP had been as good as its word, a customs union would have been approved and we would not be heading for a potential no deal now.