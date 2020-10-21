A man has been charged after A Scottish artist's posters celebrating the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement were vandalised.

The posters, which were part of the BLM Mural Trail at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, were targeted earlier this month in a "racially-motivated" act.

Artist Sekai Machache, 31, condemned the act when her “a BREAdTH apart” exhibition was destroyed, but has since said the support has been "overwhelming".

The works, which were ripped to pieces, featured 16 portraits of black people based in Scotland wearing bright face masks made from African fabrics, as well as two interpretation posters.

The exhibition was part of the Scottish Black Lives Matter Mural Trail which has seen artwork displays popping up several sites across the country, including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

Creative Dundee, an organisation that supports creativity and art in the city said the exhibition highlighted the importance of the exhibition.

The organisation said: "Reports on the Covid-19 pandemic have shown that Black and Asian communities in the UK have been made disproportionately vulnerable to this virus and so in many ways the call to citizens to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus has become yet another aspect of the BLM movement."

Following the act of "racially-motivated vandalism", a 34-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident, and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “Whilst incidents of this type are rare, we will not tolerate any racially-motivated crime in the Tayside area.

“My message to everyone, whether they have been a victim of this sort of behaviour or witnessed it, is to please report it to us.

“We will take all reports seriously and will thoroughly investigate all instances of this nature to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”

Following the vandalism, local people were among those donating to the Mural Trail’s GoFundMe page which has now allowed the work to be reinstalled.

The exhibition was slated to be on display from September 18 to October 30.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said: “I am impressed by the reaction of the people of Dundee who immediately donated to a fundraising campaign to replace the posters at Slessor Gardens.

“The artist also described the support she received as overwhelming.

“I am grateful to Police Scotland for their work on this matter.”