SCOTS are the UK leaders in understanding the importance of protecting our environment and recycling after the Covid-19 outbreak, a new study says.

Some 95% of Scots agreed that after Covid-19 it is more important than ever to take care of our planet and environment and recycle.

That is level with the east of England as the highest rating of any region of the UK.

Coming as part of a European-wide study, the south east of England was rated worst with 84%.

Organised by drink can recycling initiative, Every Can Counts the study found the majority (94%) of survey respondents in Scotland said it is an urgent task to tackle recycling, while 96% said that considering recycling and its importance for the planet is an obligation of all citizens and consumers, not just world leaders.

Despite this however, the survey also discovered that in these uncertain economic times, 55% of Scottish consumers say that the economy is currently a priority over the environment.

Commenting on the figures, Rick Hindley, director of Every Can Counts says, “The figures imply that given the time and correct resources, we’re all more than capable of recycling everything we can. It’s when we’re out and about or at work that it becomes more difficult. The findings from the survey also suggest that Covid-19 has prompted us to consider our own fragility as human beings and look at the way we treat the planet, our home.

“The Covid-19 outbreak has of course brought about devastating effects. However, as we can see from these survey results, one positive is that people are beginning to sit and up and take notice of the vital environmental issues we are facing. We do not have forever to rectify the damage that has been done to our planet. The time is now.

“Recycling - and especially recycling drink cans given that aluminium is infinitely recyclable - is something we can all do to help the planet. Over the past five years, the UK recycling rate for drink cans has increased by 16% to an impressive 76%. Our vision is to get that to 100%.”

Nearly three in four stating that, during the pandemic, they have recycled more than ever, suggesting that the increase in time spent at home has made it easier for people to do their bit and recycle more. Only 48% however, said they often or always recycle when at work and less when out and about at 45%.