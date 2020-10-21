Police are searching for a 15-year-old schoolgirl who has been reported missing.
Grace Miller, of Abernethy, was last seen in Perth City Centre at around 10.40am on Tuesday morning.
Local police officers are now appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the girl, 15.
She is described as white, 5ft 5ins and of medium build with long brown hair.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded top, grey Adidas leggings and a dusky-pink jacket.
MISSING 15 YEAR-OLD GRACE MILLER – PERTH Officers at Perth Police Office are appealing for the assistance of the public...Posted by Tayside Police Division on Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Officers, who are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety, say it is out of character for Grace not to keep in touch with her friends and family.
Grace has links to the Abernethy and Auchterarder areas and officers are currently carrying out searches and enquiries to trace her.
Police have asked that anyone who has seen Grace or who has any information on her whereabouts contact Perth Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 3263 of 20 October.
