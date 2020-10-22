Acclaimed BBC Scotland drama Guilt is leading the race at this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards.

The hit show, written by Dundee-born writer Neil Forsyth, the creator of sitcom favourite Bob Servant, has been nominated for six awards at December’s ceremony, which will be hosted in a socially distanced setting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guilt will be among the contenders for a brand new audience award, the only public vote in the awards, along with other TV dramas Outlander, The Nest, River City and two documentaries: Black and Scottish and and The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming.

Hot on its heels is Elizabeth Is Missing, which follows the story of Maud, who desperately trying to solve the mystery of missing friend Elizabeth while dementia threatens to erase all the clues – which won four nominations.

Veteran actress Glenda Jackson, who plays leading lady Maud, has been nominated for best actress.

Her first TV role in 27 years, Jackson stepped away from acting in 1992 to pursue a career in politics, becoming a Labour MP before retiring in 2015.

The Herald’s Alison Rowat hailed Jackson’s comeback performance as “dazzling”, noting that she “was not afraid to make [her character] unlikeable, or to sugar coat the ravages of this cruel disease”.

Andrea Gibb, who adapted Elizabeth is Missing for screen, was nominated for best writer alongside Guilt’s Forsyth and Paul Laverty for the Ken Loach movie Sorry We Missed You.

The drama was also nominated for best director and best scripted TV.

First-time nominees include Mirren Mack, up for best actress for her first major TV role in thriller The Nest, Lois Chimimba, nominated for her role in sitcom Group, and Jamie Sives from Guilt.

Elsewhere Frankie Boyle’s Tour of Scotland series is up for best factual programme, against activist Darren McGarvey and the two-part documentary shedding fresh light on the Margaret Fleming murder case.

This year’s ceremony, which includes two Outstanding Contribution Awards and the new Audience Award, take place on Tuesday, December 8.

It will see Edith Bowman host a socially distanced, closed studio show alongside Sanjeev Kohli and other guest presenters.

In light of the impact Covid-19 has had on cinema releases, missing from the usual list of categories is feature film and film performance categories this year.

The Bafta committee has said the categories will return next year with extended eligibility dates.

Voting for the audience category begins today and will return open until 5pm on November 18.

Bowman said: “I am very excited to be returning to host the British Academy Scotland Awards, albeit for a slightly different show this year.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we celebrate and recognise the achievements of the country’s film, games and television industries, reminding everyone of the importance and enjoyment of the arts.

“This year’s list of nominees highlight yet again the wealth of creative talent and craft that exists in Scotland.

“I can’t wait to announce this year’s winners on December 8.”

Bafta Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: We are absolutely delighted to be announcing our nominations, which highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland.

“We are also thrilled to welcome EE back as the official network partner to the awards and to be working in partnership with Screen Scotland on a brand new audience award.

“During these challenging times, TV has both entertained and informed the public, and it seems only fitting that the viewing public is given the chance to have their say.

“Although our awards format is different this year, our passion for and commitment to recognising talent and celebrating achievement remains,

and we are really looking forward to celebrating all of our nominees on December 8.”