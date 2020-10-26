Undo the Knot
This exhibition from Glasgow-based artist Sara Barker opens at Cample Line in south-west Scotland this week. Taking over the full gallery building, Barker’s work blurs the lines between painting and sculpture. Largely created during lockdown – and in her home, rather than her studio – Barker has made a body of smaller-scale works that will be on display for the duration of the exhibition.
October 31, 2020 to January 30, 2021, from 11am-4pm.
Free (but booking must be made online)
Cample Line, Cample Mill, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire, DG3 5HD
campleline.org.uk/
Theatre to Go
Deliverance is a new live theatre show created by Brite Theater that responds to the challenges faced by theatres in these audience-free times. The show will be a socially-distanced performance that can be undertaken in your own home. Audiences/participants will be given instructions: a character and actions to go through, but there will be no-one watching. There will also be key moments when actors will join the performance.
October 30-31 at 6pm. Tickets from £16
Edinburgh, EH6 6RB
Coming into View: Photographing Glasgow
Coming into View, an exhibition on display at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum features, and celebrates, the work of amateur photographer Eric Watt through the mid-late 20th century. With contributions by community groups, visitors can experience multiple aspects of today’s Glasgow in to view.
Tomorrow until November 1
Free (can be booked online)
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG
www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/1/coming-into-view-photographing-glasgow
Ghost Stories from around the World
Prepare for an evening of ghostly tales from The Britannia Panopticon Music Hall – from the comfort of your own home. Ghost Stories is an online event. Ticket holders will be emailed a private link one hour before streaming starts.
October 30-31
Tickets from £11.50 (and can be booked online). Virtual event
www.universe.com/events/ghost-stories-from-around-the-world-online-tickets-6HZY5Pcampaign=221842&awtrc=&clickId=XQCwvEXW6xyJWfewUx0Mo3E1UkExjW2ZhU1S1o0
Halloween Pumpkin Carving at The Cauldron
Head along to The Cauldron in Edinburgh this week to carve a jack-o-lantern whilst enjoying a mug of their signature HallowCream. Open to adults and children alike, your ticket includes a pre-shelled pumpkin to carve, a mug of HallowCream along with carving tools and templates - everything you need for a successful pumpkin carving!
22 October - 1 November from 11am-2pm
Tickets from £14.99 (can be booked online)
The Cauldron, 57a Frederick Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1LH
https://thecauldron.io/edinburgh/events
