An iconic Scots road plagued by landslides has reopened after four days of heavy rain.

The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll was blocked off to road users on Sunday night as a safety precaution ahead of a yellow weather warning across parts of Scotland.

Areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire and the Highlands were pelted with heavy rain and winds on Monday.

Motorists were diverted through the Old Military Road (OMR), which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, while teams carefully monitored the hillside.

A blocked surface water channel above the diversion route caused a standard diversion route to be implemented on Wednesday morning.

Now, teams say the road is safe to reopen.

#A83 #RestAndBeThankful: A83 has reopened under traffic light control this morning following a safety inspection. Route is being kept under review due to further forecast of heavy rain in coming days - read more here: https://t.co/uugWZeDPtA pic.twitter.com/JuQcdDeeyS — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) October 22, 2020

They estimate around 96mm of rain has fallen in the area since Sunday night.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said; “The A83 reopened under traffic light control at around 8.45am this morning following a thorough safety assessment by our geotechnical team.

“Road user safety is a top priority and with more heavy rain forecast in the coming days we’re continuing to keep the use of the A83 under close review with geotechnical specialists on site carefully monitoring and assessing the hillside and conditions in the area.

“We’re leading on a safety-first approach with teams ready to mobilise use of the Old Military Road local diversion quickly to ensure road users can safely travel through Glen Croe should the A83 be closed as a precaution.

“We’ll endeavour to do all we can to keep disruption to a minimum. As ever we thank road users and the local community for their patience while we continue this work at the Rest.”