A man from Glasgow has been named as the victim of a serious crash on Scotland's busiest motorway.
Emergency services rushed to the eastbound stretch of the M8 between junctions 4 and 3a near Bathgate at around 6.20pm on Tuesday after a white Peugeot Boxer van collided with a pedestrian.
Police have now confirmed the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, as Alan McDonald from Glasgow.
The 33-year-old's family is said to be being supported by local police while investigations continue.
Officers are appealing for dash cam footage or any witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Andrew Trotter, of Road Policing East, said: “This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support Alan's family at this difficult time.
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers.
“I would appeal to those who have possible dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to police.
Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2613 of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
